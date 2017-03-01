Police reports from Mounds View from Feb. 10-16

• Mounds View •



Theft, burglary

• A cell phone was reported stolen Feb. 10 on the 5300 block of Edgewood Drive.

• A gunpoint robbery was reported Feb. 11 on the 2500 block of Mounds View Boulevard.

• A gas drive off was reported Feb. 11 on the 2700 block of Mounds View Boulevard.

• Fluorescent lights were reported stolen Feb. 13 on the 2700 block of County Road H2.

• Mail theft was reported Feb. 13 on the 8000 block of Woodlawn Drive.

• Theft of services by a contractor was reported Feb. 14 on the 2100 block of Highway Avenue.

• Banking fraud was reported Feb. 14 on the 5000 block of Long Lake Road.

• A car battery was reported stolen Feb. 15 on the 2600 block of Scotland Court.

• Vehicle theft was reported Feb. 16 on the 4800 block of Old Highway 8.

Driving under the influence

• A male driver was arrested for driving under the influence Feb. 11 near the intersection of Mounds View Boulevard and Pleasant View Drive.

Criminal property damage

• Trailer wires were reported damaged Feb. 11 on the 2600 block of Mounds View Boulevard.

• A vehicle was reported vandalized Feb. 11 on the 2400 block of Mounds View Boulevard.

— Compiled by Sarah Burghardt, Sun Focus Newspapers