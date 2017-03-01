Levy advances technology for Columbia Heights Public Schools

Columbia Heights Public Schools is in its second year of a 10-year Capital Project Levy that was passed in 2014. The levy provides $1 million annually, for a total of $10 million over a decade, to address capital facilities and technology needs in the district. The Capital Project Levy will continue to help fund classroom technology. The levy allows for students to learn through Personalized Learning Initiatives with up-to-date technology and materials. (Photo courtesy of Columbia Heights Public Schools)

The levy’s first fiscal year was in 2016. The technology funds were allocated to three primary areas: purchasing, inventorying and distributing student devices and supporting materials to fifth- and eighth-graders at the district’s three elementary schools and Columbia Academy; upgrading the technology network infrastructure at Columbia Academy and North Park Elementary School; and upgrading classroom audio and video technology district-wide and expanding staff development.

“The 2014 Levy is funding our school-wide, one-to-one match of students to technology,” Columbia Academy Principal Duane Berkas said. “Thanks to the voters who supported the Capital Project Levy, we are implementing a more personalized approach to learning for all of our students.”

According to Director of Technology and Security Services Bryan Hennekens, the implementation of technology is moving forward as planned.

“All of the first-year projects were completed on time and we are on track for completing all in year two,” Hennekens said.

Second-year funding focuses on improving five areas of technology: expanding the Personalized Learning Initiative (PLI) for all fourth through ninth graders; purchasing and distributing additional student devices and materials to support the expansion of the PLI; upgrading network infrastructure at Highland Elementary School and Columbia Heights High School; continuing to upgrade classroom technology district-wide; and improving staff development. The Capital Project Levy helps to fund a school-wide, one-to-one match of students to technology at Columbia Heights Public Schools. (Photo courtesy of Columbia Heights Public Schools)

“Our Personalized Learning Initiative provides all fourth- and fifth-grade students with a tablet, improving access to digital learning that enhances opportunities for research, collaboration and production,” Highland Elementary School Principal Michele DeWitt said. “Student engagement is also increased with access to authentic, complex tasks within a collaborative learning environment.”

When it comes to addressing technology needs, Hennekens said the district follows several plans beginning with ensuring objectives are in line with the district’s mission statement, followed by the core values, vision and strategic directions. For specific outcomes, the district follows its Comprehensive Technology Plan.

“Our technology investments are always student-centered and focused on creating worlds of opportunity for every learner,” he said. “We are truly thankful to the taxpayers for supporting improving technology, 21st-Century learning and creating college and career-ready graduates in Columbia Heights Public Schools.”

To learn more about the 2014 Capital Projects Levy and how the district is investing in technology and facilities, visit colheights.k12.mn.us/capitalprojectslevy. For more information, contact Hennekens at 763-528-4479 or [email protected] An update on 2014 Capital Projects Levy facilities projects is forthcoming.