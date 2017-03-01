Irondale Knights fall short of Falcons in girls basketball

by Matthew Davis

Contributing Writer

Irondale held Robbinsdale Armstrong’s top scorer in check but came short of the win in conference girls basketball competition.



The Knights limited Falcons leading scorer Masengo Mutanda to 14 points in a 36-30 loss on Tuesday, Feb. 14. No other Falcons reached double figures but neither did any Knights in the loss.

Sarah Loken led the Knights with nine points, and Sophie Findell posted eight. Findell leads the Knights in scoring for the season with 10.4 points per game. Loken has the third-highest scoring average with seven points per game.



Juriah Hughes chipped in five points for Irondale against Armstrong, and Dora Okpara and Kahlan Jester each had four. Jester has the team’s second-highest scoring average with 7.8 points per game.



Irondale had trouble on offense at Armstrong due in part to the Falcons defense, which garnered 13 steals and three blocked shots. The Knights finished 10 points below their season average for points, 40.7, per game.



Jessica Hanley did much of that damage for Armstrong with five steals in addition to her five points. Carly Krsul blocked three shots, and she chipped in six points.

Irondale trailed 19-15 at the half and mustered 15 again in the second half. Neither team hit 20 points in a half.



Irondale (6-17, 3-7) lost its third-consecutive contest on Friday, Feb. 17 when Champlin Park cruised to a 68-36 win in New Brighton. It didn’t start pretty for the Knights as they mustered 16 points in the first half.



The Knights have not won since squeaking past Osseo 45-42 on Feb. 3. Hughes had a big game in that win with 16 points while Jester added eight and Findell chipped in seven.

Competition got no easier for Irondale with Northwest Suburban Conference West Division leader Park Center on Tuesday after press deadlines. The Knights conclude the regular season on Friday at Coon Rapids at 7 p.m.



Irondale stumbles in hoops guantlet



Irondale lost its sixth-straight contest against the No. 1 team in state, Champlin Park, on Friday, Feb 17.



The Rebels cruised past the Knights 88-51 to stay unbeaten. The Knights concluded a three-game stretch of Northwest Suburban Conference powerhouses in the loss.



Irondale fell to NWSC West Division leaders Robbinsdale Armstrong 82-53 on Tuesday, Feb. 14 and No. 2-ranked Maple Grove 96-51 on Thursday, Feb. 9. The guantlet continued when Knights faced second-place Park Center on Tuesday, Feb. 21 after press deadlines.



Irondale will host Coon Rapids on Friday at 7 p.m. and visit Centennial on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

