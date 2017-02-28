Valentine’s Day at Realife Cooperative

Realife Cooperative in Mounds View celebrated Valentine’s Day in a special way, honoring all residents of 90 plus years. A total of fourteen residents are over 90 years old and were all given a boutonnière to wear. Residents were able to enjoy coffee, ice cream and a cake made by Realife resident Peggy Miller, as well as listen to love songs and stories. The event emcee Marlys Arenson asked each honoree various questions about their lives and living at Realife. The Realife activities committee and volunteers made this Valentine’s Day event possible.

< > Raemona and Bill Leonhart are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary this month. The Leonharts have been living at Realife for nine years. (Photo courtesy of Realife Cooperative)