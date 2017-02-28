Three conference champs look to shine at sections for Hylanders

By Matthew Davis

Contributing Writer

Columbia Heights didn’t win a lot of team matches this winter but will look to make some noise at the individual Section 5AA wrestling tournament this weekend.

“I think they’re set up very well [for success],” Hylanders coach Alex Wong said.



Three Hylanders won Tri-Metro Conference titles on Feb. 11 and could add section podium finishes as an encore. That crew includes first-year wrestler Edwin Pesantez who won 106 pounds. Pesantez pinned Jon DeMarais of Trinity School at River Ridge at 3:72.



“He’s having a remarkable year,” Wong said of Pesantez.



Pesantez could make a run at sections though wrestlers at 106 from Totino-Grace and Bloomington Kennedy look poised to take the top two places. Wong believes Pesantez could grab the third spot.



Dylan Lentz won the 160 title when he beat St. Agnes’ John Lewis in a 4-2 decision. Lentz had been in the top 10 rankings for most of the season at 160 in Class 2A but recently fell out of the poll.



Lentz enters the Section 5AA tournament as the defending champion and will look for a return trip to the state tournament. Wong anticipates a couple of wrestlers from Kennedy and Minneapolis Roosevelt giving Lentz some tough competition.



Manny Alvarez, ranked No. 10 in Class 2A for 285, won his weight class when he pinned Andrey Garbish of Minnehaha-DeLaSalle in 31 seconds. Alvarez took fourth at state last year and will look to make another trip to the Xcel Energy Center if he can win his bracket again at the 5AA tournament. Wong anticipated that Alvarez will have the top seed for the section tournament. Section seedings were not released by press deadlines.



“I’m feeling pretty confident about where he sits right now,” Wong said.



Columbia Heights also got a third-place finish at the tourney from Nick McCoy at 113. McCoy fell in the semifinals to Ethan Renstrom of Brooklyn Center-Concordia Academy in a fall at 2:30. McCoy bounced back to pin St. Agnes’ Isaac Schmidt in 3:12 to claim third.



Wong sees McCoy having the chance to make a run at the state tournament. After a defending state champion from Totino-Grace in that weight class, Wong said the field looks “wide open.”

“I think he’s right in the mix with those guys,” Wong said.



Columbia Heights (2-17) finished seventh of eight teams in the tourney with 88 points. Fridley won the team title with 272 points. The Hylanders have quality in a few spots but have competed with a short lineup all season. The future looks bright as the Hylanders could return everyone next season.



“I think we’re moving the right direction,” Wong said.

