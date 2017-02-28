Police reports from New Brighton Feb. 5-11

• New Brighton •

Theft, burglary

• A gas drive-off was reported Feb. 5 on the 900 block of W County Road D.

• Items were reported stolen from a vehicle Feb. 5 on the 1100 block of Silver Lake Road NW.

• Items were reported stolen from a vehicle Feb. 6 on the 1100 block of Piper Drive.

• Items were reported stolen from a vehicle Feb. 7 on the 1100 block of Silver Lake Road NW.

• A gas drive-off was reported Feb. 9 on the 200 block of County Road E2.

• Items were reported stolen from a vehicle Feb. 9 on the 1000 block of Cessna Drive.

• A license plate was reported stolen Feb. 8 on the 1900 block of Silver Lake Road NW.

Driving under the influence

• A male driver was arrested for DWI Feb. 11 on Mississippi Street and Walnut Avenue.

• A male driver was arrested for DWI Feb. 11 on Silver Lake Road and 14th Street NW.

Criminal property damage

• A mailbox was reported damaged Feb. 6 on the 2400 block of Mounds Avenue.

• A vehicle was reported damaged Feb. 6 on the 1300 block of Cessna Drive.

• A window was reported damaged Feb. 6 on the 1400 block of Cessna Drive.

— Compiled by Sam Lenhart, Sun Focus Newspapers