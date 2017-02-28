Letter to the editor: Bergeron for Mounds View City Council

To the Editor:



The City of Mounds View will always be near and dear to me, as it was my home for nearly 20 years. I have fond memories of growing up in a safe neighborhood, a supportive environment, and attending K-12 classes in an amazing school district. At a young age I’m sure I took all of this for granted, but looking back, I now realize this was possible for me because of the elected leaders of the city. To those who have served, I am very grateful and would like to sincerely thank you.



On March 7, an open spot on the Mounds View City Council will be filled by special election. If you are looking for a person who will support the council’s plans to protect and enhance the city’s infrastructure, explore new avenues of communication between the city and its residents, and work to advance racial equality and inclusion in Mounds View, then William Bergeron is your next council member.



I have had the pleasure of knowing Bill since he and his family moved to Mounds View in 1994. Over the years, I have gotten to know him as one of the most genuine, honest and accepting people whom I’ve ever come across. As one of my coaches, I remember Bill always taking the time to get to know each person as more than one of his players. To Bill, his players were not just identified by their jersey number. He knew each player’s strengths and weaknesses, and always put us at a position in which we could succeed. As a friend, Bill has been there to support me in life’s struggles and triumphs. Whether it is an email, a phone call, or a Facebook message, I know Bill will always be there to celebrate with me, or lend a listening ear. As a role model in my life, Bill continuously leads by example. He lives a selfless life that always puts the interest of others before his own. He looks out for the welfare of his family, and his community, and takes pride in where they are today.



William Bergeron is a person who will get to know you as more than just the resident who lives four houses down on the right side of Long Lake Road. He will make you feel like you are a valued resident of the City of Mounds View. He will make your voice and opinions heard. He will make you feel safe and welcomed in your city despite your race, gender, age or sexual orientation. He will continue to take pride in the city, and work hard to make Mounds View a place that people are proud to call their home.

On March 7, vote William Bergeron for your next Mounds View City Council member.

Andy Pothen

Mounds View