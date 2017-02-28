Irondale hockey ends regular season

< > Irondale’s Max Eilefson (29) blocks a Maple Grove shot in the first period against Maple Grove Feb. 18. (Photo by Rich Moll – richmollphotography.com)

The Irondale High School boys hockey team ended its regular season Saturday, Feb. 18, with a 10-0 loss to Maple Grove. Irondale was scheduled to open section play Tuesday night, Feb. 21, against North High School (after this edition went to print). If Irondale wins that game, they will face No. 1 rated Stillwater Saturday, Feb. 25, at Aldrich Arena.