Focus region calendar of events

Sunday, March 5

First Lutheran Church Open Table, 11a.m.-12:30 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 1555 40th Avenue NE, Columbia Heights.

All are welcome to join First Lutheran Church for a free community meal. Support is provided by the ELCA Domestic Hunger Grant.

St. Anthony Civic Orchestra Spring Concert, 3 p.m. at St. Anthony Community Center, 3301 Silver Lake Road NE, St. Anthony.

The program includes Verdi: Nabucco Overture, Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2, Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 5 “Reformation.” Admission is free.

New Brighton Eagles Auxiliary Breakfast, 8-11:30 a.m. at the Eagles Club, 563 Old Highway #8, New Brighton.

The New Brighton Eagles Auxiliary is hosting a breakfast for $6. The menu includes all you can eat pancakes with sausage or ham; or, eggs, toast, sausage or ham. Fruit orange juice, coffee and milk are included with the price of the breakfast. Side orders of eggs and hashbrowns are also available for an extra charge. Call the club for more info: 651-636-9525.

All You Can Eat Belgian Waffles & Sausage, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at Murzyn Hall, 530 Mill Street NE, Columbia Heights.

The Columbia Heights, Fridley and Northeast Royalty are hosting their first annual fundraiser. There will be all you can eat Belgian waffles and sausage for $8. Kids under five eat free. Tickets will be available at the door.

Monday, March 6

Mounds View Sons of Norway free movie night, 7 p.m. at Abiding Savior Lutheran Church, 8211 Red Oak Drive, Mounds View.

This free annual movie night will be showing “A Man Called Ove,” an Academy Award nominee in the Best Foreign Language Film category. The event is free and open to the public.

Tuesday, March 7

Irondale High School Choir Sprinter Concert, 7:30 p.m. at Irondale High School, 2425 Long Lake Road, New Brighton.

The Irondale High School Choir Department presents their Sprinter (spring/winter) Concert. The concert features the varsity men’s and women’s choirs, knightingales choir, concert choir and select honors ensembles. Special combined pieces will end the performance. The concert is free and open to the public. A good-will donation will be taken at the door.

Wednesday, March 8

Coffee with a Cop, 5:15-6:45 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Church, 4101 Washington Ave. NE, Columbia Heights.

Join your friends, neighbors, and local officers at Coffee with a Cop. This is a great opportunity to get to know the members of your local police department, and enjoy a great cup of joe.

Thursday, March 9

Free Dollars into Sense class, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Anoka County Human Services Center, 1201 89th Ave, Blaine.

Anoka County presents a free class that will teach how to track expenses, put together a spending plan, goal setting, credit, and where to get additional help and resources. To register, call University of Minnesota Extension, Anoka County at 763-755-1280. Register at least three days prior to attend.

Fridley Women of Today meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Fridley Community Center, 6085 7th Street NE, Fridley.

Fridley Women of Today believes very strongly in service to others. We invite you to come to one of our meetings. The Fridley Women of Today meet every second Thursday of the month. Must be 18 years and older to join.

For more information, please contact Dolores at 763-572-1206 or e-mail [email protected]

Friday, March 10

Red Cross blood drive, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at Fridley High School, 6000 Moore Lake Drive NE, Fridley.

Fridley High School’s National Honor Society is hosting a community Red Cross blood drive during school hours. The public is welcome.

Sunday, March 12

Train Show and Swap meet, 12:15-2:30 p.m. at Murzyn Hall, 530 Mill Street NE, Columbia Heights.

The Lakes and Pines Division of the Train Collectors Association is hosting a train show and swap meet. Toy trains of different gauges will be for sale, including O (Lionel), S (American Flyer), G (LGB), HO, and more. There will be toy trains operating in action and toy train displays. Admission is $2 for adults, free for kids 12 and under.

Visit www.tcalakesandpines.com for more information.

Wednesday, March 15

Secret of Mummies, 2-4 p.m. at Columbia Heights Public Library, 3939 Central Avenue NE, Columbia Heights.

After learning about the secrets of Ancient Egypt with an artist, create your own mummy and sarcophagus. This program is funded with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. Presented by ArtStart. For ages 6-11. Register online or by calling library at 763-706-3690.

Thursday, March. 16

Maker Lab: Water Matters, 2-3 p.m. at Columbia Heights Public Library, 3939 Central Avenue NE, Columbia Heights.

Join The Mississippi Watershed Management Organization and experiment with water while learning ways to protect the river. For kids ages 8-14. Register online or call the library at (763) 706-3690.

Visit www.columbiaheightsmn.gov for more information.