Dear readers: Sun Focus announces changes in distribution

Publication to continue to be free – but we need your help



For the past 27 years the Fridley Columbia Heights Sun Focus has brought you award- winning stories that matter most to you. From local elections to events and education we continuously work to bring you stories that are relevant and engaging.



Now we need your help to allow us to continue bringing you the content you know and love. We are not asking for your money, just your signature! In the coming weeks and months the Sun Focus will be undergoing an exciting transformation as we work to become a requested periodical through the United States Postal Service. What this means for our readers: guaranteed, on-time delivery direct in your mailbox each and every week at NO cost to you!



In order to qualify for this highly prestigious mailing class, we need most of our readership to respond by returning a signed requester card. The information on the cards will be kept strictly confidential and used only for the purpose of updating our database. We will never share your information with third parties. We’ve made it easy for you by including an insert in this week’s issue of the Fridley Columbia Heights Sun Focus. Simply fill out the information on card, cut it out, and mail it back to us. You can also just take a picture of the completed form and email it to us at [email protected] That’s it! Don’t forget to sign and date the card as these are requirements of the United States Postal Service. After you submit a single request you won’t have to do so again for three years when the request expires.



It will only take you a minute to sign-up and it’s easy. We want to continue to send you the Fridley Columbia Heights Sun Focus for FREE each week and delivered to your mailbox, but we need you to act now or we won’t be able to send you future editions.



Mark Weber

General Manager, Sun Focus Newspapers