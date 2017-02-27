Two second places for Totino-Grace dance teams

< > A very happy Totino-Grace High Kick team screams with joy as they hoist their runner up trophy at the state tournament last weekend at Target Center. (Photo by Grant Hill – granthillphotography.com)

The Totino-Grace High School dance teams finished in second place in both the jazz and high kick competitions at the state tournament last weekend.

Totino-Grace took second in the jazz team competition Feb. 17 at Target Center.



Benilde-St. Margaret’s claimed championship honors in Class AA. It was the eighth jazz title for the Knightettes. They won their previous championships in 1999, 2004, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2014 and 2015. The defending champions from Totino-Grace of Fridley placed second and Sartell-St. Stephen followed in third.



Judges observe the routines and award points on a 100-point scale. Judging criteria are subdivided into five categories: 1) Jazz Skills; 2) Execution; 3) Choreography; 4) Difficulty; and 5) Routine Effectiveness. Unique to the jazz division, the skills category requires judges to look for technique of turns, leaps and jumps, and the difficulty of those skills.



In Class AA high kick, Sartell-St. Stephen improved on last year’s third-place showing to earn its third High Kick title. The Sabres earned their previous championships in 2011 and 2015.

The defending champions from Totino-Grace of Fridley claimed runner-up honors. Faribault, which includes students from Bethlehem Academy of Faribault, placed third this year and Rocori of Cold Spring was fourth. St. Cloud Cathedral, which includes students from St. Cloud Christian School, and Benilde-St. Margaret’s of St. Louis Park rounded out the finalists, placing fifth and sixth, respectively.



The High Kick Division competition of the 2017 State Girls’ Dance Team Tournament took place Feb. 18 at Target Center in Minneapolis.



Judges observe the routines and award points on a 100-point scale. Judging criteria are subdivided into five categories. Unique to this division is the Kicks category, for which the judges look for technique, height, and difficulty. The four other categories of criteria common to the Jazz Division are Execution, Choreography, Difficulty, and Routine Effectiveness.



Julie Hartwig and Nicole Sperling from Totino-Grace were named to the 2017 State Girls’ Dance Team Tournament Class AA High Kick All-Tournament Team, presented by Wells Fargo and the Minnesota State High School League.



In jazz, Julia Johnston and Allie Wollman were named to the all-tournament team.