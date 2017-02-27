North Metro falls to Hopkins at sections

By Chris Chesky

After an 0-11 start to the 2016-17 season, the North Metro girls hockey team bounced back in a big way in the second half of the season.

North Metro, a girls hockey co-op between Fridley High School, Osseo High School, Park Center High School and Heritage Christian Academy, won six of its nine games from Dec. 27 to Jan. 19, and ended the season with a 6-19 regular season record after dropping its last five regular season games. Sophomore Laura Denchfield fires off a pass to a teammate during North Metro’s 7-2 loss to Hopkins/St. Louis Park Feb. 11. (Photo by Rich Moll-richmollphotography.com)



The Stars entered the Section 6AA tournament hoping to play the kind of hockey that led them to their 6-3 stretch during the middle of the season.

North Metro, seeded sixth in the tournament, fell 7-2 to No. 3-ranked Hopkins/St. Louis Park Feb. 11.



Hopkins/St. Louis Park scored the first two goals of the game, but Laura Denchfield scored on a power play 13:09 into the second period to cut the deficit in half. Hopkins/St. Louis Park then scored five straight goals to seal its victory.



Sydney Namie scored the final goal of the game for the Stars, who fell 7-2.



The section loss to Hopkins/St. Louis Park ended the North Metro careers of seniors Margot Coomes, Erin Donaldson, Sydney Namie. Anna Ballweber, and Kayla Shadle.

Ballweber led the team in goals (18) and points (25), while Denchfield and Shadle tied for the team lead with 13 assists apiece.

