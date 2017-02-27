Focus region calendar of events

Friday, Feb. 24

Fish Fry, 5-7 p.m. at the Fridley VFW, 1040 Osborne Road, Fridley.

All you can eat fish, baked potato, cole slaw and bread. Cost is $10 per person.

Sunday, Feb. 26

Okee Dokee Brothers free concert, 2:30 p.m. at St. Charles Catholic School, 2727 Stinson Blvd., St. Anthony.

St. Charles Catholic School is hosting a free concert featuring the Okee Dokee Brothers, a bluegrass and American roots children’s music duo from Minneapolis.

Held in the gymnasium; no tickets needed. Doors open at 2:30 p.m., show starts at 3 p.m.

Visit online for more details: stchbschool.org.

Monday, Feb. 27

Red Cross Blood Drive, 1-6 p.m. at Fridley United Methodist Church, 680 Mississippi, Fridley.

Walk Ins are welcome but appointments are encouraged. The Red Cross now offers Rapid Pass so you can do the health questionnaire online the day of the drive to cut down your time at the drive even more. Just show your Rapid Pass confirmation on your smart phone or print the Rapid Pass verification and bring it to the drive. Call 1-800-Red-Cross with questions regarding donation or to schedule a donation. You may also schedule at redcrossblood.org.

Mercy Hospital-Unity Campus Open House, 5-7 p.m. at Mercy Hospital-Unity Campus, 550 Osborne Road, Fridley.

The public is invited to see the new state-of-the-art inpatient adult mental health care area and learn about all the hospital services available on campus. The new mental health unit features private rooms with individualized lighting, music and temperature controls, spacious lounges and an indoor recreation area. At the open house, the public has the opportunity to tour the new unit, which will not be possible after patients are present. The public can also visit displays and information tables to learn about all the other services on Unity campus. To attend, park in the front visitor’s parking lot and enter through to the main entrance.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

HeightsNEXT Movie Night, 6:30-9 p.m. at Columbia Heights Public Library, 3939 Central Ave. NE, Columbia Heights.

HeightsNEXT is hosting a movie night in the Columbia Heights Public Library community room and will be showing the documentary “Sustainable.” The documentary discusses agricultural issues of soil loss, water depletion, climate change and pesticide use, and the leaders preserving land for future generations. This is a free, family-friendly event. Donations will be accepted to cover the cost of public-viewing rights. Residents are also invited to bring a nonperishable food item for SACA.

More at www.facebook.com/HeightsNEXT.

Thursday, March 2

Blood Drive, 1:30-6:30 p.m. at Abiding Savior Lutheran Church, 8211 Red Oak Drive, St. Paul.

Blood donations are needed every day. Abiding Savior Lutheran Church is offering this opportunity for residents to come donate blood. For more information or to make an appointment, call 763-784-5120 or sign up online at www.redcrossblood.org.

Sunday, March 5

First Lutheran Church Open Table, 11a.m.-12:30 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 1555 40th Avenue NE, Columbia Heights.

All are welcome to join First Lutheran Church for a free community meal. Support is provided by the ELCA Domestic Hunger Grant.

St. Anthony Civic Orchestra Spring Concert, 3 p.m. at St. Anthony Community Center, 3301 Silver Lake Road NE, St. Anthony.

The program includes Verdi: Nabucco Overture, Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2, Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 5 “Reformation.” Admission is free.

New Brighton Eagles Auxiliary Breakfast, 8-11:30 a.m. at the Eagles Club, 563 Old Highway #8, New Brighton.

The New Brighton Eagles Auxiliary is hosting a breakfast for $6. The menu includes all you can eat pancakes with sausage or ham; or, eggs, toast, sausage or ham. Fruit orange juice, coffee and milk are included with the price of the breakfast. Side orders of eggs and hashbrowns are also available for an extra charge. Call the club for more info: 651-636-9525.

Monday, March 6

Mounds View Sons of Norway free movie night, 7 p.m. at Abiding Savior Lutheran Church, 8211 Red Oak Drive, Mounds View.

This free annual movie night will be showing “A Man Called Ove,” an Academy Award nominee in the Best Foreign Language Film category. The event is free and open to the public.

Wednesday, March 8

Coffee with a Cop, 5:15-6:45 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Church, 4101 Washington Ave. NE, Columbia Heights.

Join your friends, neighbors, and local officers at Coffee with a Cop. This is a great opportunity to get to know the members of your local police department, and enjoy a great cup of joe.

Thursday, March 9

Free Dollars into Sense class, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Anoka County Human Services Center, 1201 89th Ave, Blaine.

Anoka County presents a free class that will teach how to track expenses, put together a spending plan, goal setting, credit, and where to get additional help and resources. To register, call University of Minnesota Extension, Anoka County at 763-755-1280. Register at least three days prior to attend.

Fridley Women of Today meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Fridley Community Center, 6085 7th Street NE, Fridley.

Fridley Women of Today believes very strongly in service to others. We invite you to come to one of our meetings. The Fridley Women of Today meet every second Thursday of the month. Must be 18 years and older to join. For more information, please contact Dolores at 763-572-1206 or e-mail [email protected]

Friday, March 10

Red Cross blood drive, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at Fridley High School, 6000 Moore Lake Drive NE, Fridley.

Fridley High School’s National Honor Society is hosting a community Red Cross blood drive during school hours. The public is welcome.

Sunday, March 15

Secret of Mummies, 2-4 p.m. at Columbia Heights Public Library, 3939 Central Avenue NE, Columbia Heights.

After learning about the secrets of Ancient Egypt with an artist, create your own mummy and sarcophagus. This program is funded with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. Presented by ArtStart. For ages 6-11. Register online or by calling library at 763-706-3690.