AFS seeks families to host foreign exchange students

AFS Intercultural Program is seeking residents that are interested in hosting foreign students for the coming school year. Visiting students will be between the ages of 16-19 and live as a member of the family while attending classes at Spring Lake Park, Fridley, Totino-Grace or Centennial High Schools. Orientations, cross cultural counseling, social activities and more are available to AFS participants through the AFS community based volunteer network. Although many host families have children of high school age, this is not a requirement.

To become a host family, or to receive more information, call Sue Davis at 763-784-9318.