Columbia Heights council discusses revisions to brewery ordinance

The Columbia Heights City Council discussed the first reading of an ordinance to revise specifications regarding the city’s brewery ordinance.

In March 2015, the city passed an ordinance to allow breweries to operate in Columbia Heights. After receiving interest from potential businesses, city staff determined that the ordinance did not adequately address specifications regarding licensure, land use regulations, and development design standards. Brew pubs and tap rooms have been rising in popularity in the Minneapolis and St. Paul area. Pictured is 612Brew, located in Northeast Minneapolis. As Columbia Heights sources water from Minneapolis, brewers would have the ability to achieve similar water consistency in beer if they brew in Columbia Heights. (Sun Focus photo by Sarah Burghardt)

The proposed ordinance will repeal the previous ordinance and includes more specifics that encourage brew pubs and taprooms to open in Columbia Heights.

“We want to have breweries here because its such a popular trend down in Minneapolis-St. Paul area,” Community Development Coordinator Keith Dahl said. “If we can catch that trend and bring it up into Columbia Heights, that’s another tax-based revenue for the city, and bringing in a social environment for residents to go in indulge in a few beers.”

There is currently a requirement in the city’s liquor license application that restricts liquor sales to be 300 feet away from a school or religious institution.

Dahl said this requirement was likely passed in the late 1990s.

“Times have changed. Now that we are coming into this new era of drinking as a social concept, that’s when we wanted to take a look at this 300 foot buffer rule.”

The requirement has a big impact on the city’s central business district, essentially taking away the opportunity for a brewery to open in the area. As this would be a key area in the city, the revision takes away this restriction for breweries.

Staff also considered amplified sound as a factor, as outdoor seating or patios could potentially be located near a residential area.

The city’s zoning code currently does not have restrictions pertaining to amplified sound. Later this year, city staff is planning to propose an addition to the zoning code to require businesses to apply for a conditional use permit.

Dahl said this would allow the city to look at specifics and regulate certain areas. The addition would address any bar, restaurant or brewery with outdoor seating.

The council will hold the second reading of the brewery ordinance on Feb. 27. If the ordinance passes, it will take effect on March 29.

Other business

The council approved a contract hiring out a consultant for the city’s comprehensive plan update. Hoisington Koegler Group Inc. (HKGI) will be working with the city to develop a new comprehensive plan. The comprehensive plan guides the city’s land use, housing needs, transportation needs, water resources and economic development.

City planner Elizabeth Holmbeck said HKGI was recommended for this project by the city’s planning, administration and engineering staff and has “extensive experience in comprehensive planning, particularly for inner ring, fully developed suburbs.”

HKGI President Mark Koegler will be managing the comprehensive plan update. In 2013, he had helped to develop the master plan of Huset Park in Columbia Heights.

Koegler said this project was one of the more rewarding projects that he has ever done.

“Anytime you have an area like that, one that has struggles for years, and find a way that something can happen, it certainly benefits the community,” Koegler said at the meeting.

He also discussed community involvement in the new comprehensive plan.

“You’ll see differences this time around from 10 years ago in the community engagement facet. This plan will be much deeper, much more robust, and I think much more interesting for all,” Koegler said.

Holmbeck said city staff is forming a review committee to ensure that a diverse group of stakeholders are at the table during the visioning and planning process. She said that there will also be other opportunities for public involvement through online and in person engagement.

The project is set to begin this month and will be complete by the end of 2018.

The council also approved a request from Venture Pass Partners LLC to replat the one-lot property of the future Hy-Vee, at 4707 Central Avenue NE, to create two separate lots.

This new formed preliminary plat will allow for two developments to occur on the property. On the south end, there will be development of a Starbucks and gas station in conjunction with Hy-Vee. On the north end, there are plans for a future fast-casual dining restaurant with a tenant to be determined.

City manager Walt Fehst presented the new All-America City Award lapel pins and medallions. These collectibles were purchased by a donation from the activity fund. The pins and medallions will be distributed to the council, city staff, school district officials and students that represented Columbia Heights during the All-America City awards event and conference in Denver.

