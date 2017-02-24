VIDEO: Columbia Heights elementary students compete in culinary challenge

Students participate in Sodexo’s Future Chefs Competition

By Sarah Burghardt

Sun Focus Newspapers

Nine future chefs gathered in the Columbia Heights High School cafeteria Thursday, Feb. 23 to put their cooking skills to the test, competing in Sodexo’s culinary competition.

The Sodexo Future Chefs Competition is a national program that encourages healthy eating habits to children while promoting creativity and fun in the kitchen.

Chef Allison Xiomara Velez Taday pours her pancake batter onto the pan. Taday made strawberry and plantain pancakes, inspired by her Ecuadorian grandmother.

Elementary students from Valley View, Highland, and North Park schools whipped up their own interpretation of “healthy comfort food,” citing inspiration from old family recipes and their own personal tweaks. On the menu were healthy potato boats, omelets, chicken and veggie pesto noodles and more.

Executive Chef and Food Service Manager Jeffrey Coleman defined comfort food as “something that makes our minds and our bellies feel good.” For this competition, students were instructed to try and incorporate good lean proteins, fruits and vegetables, whole grains and dairy products for a complete and nutritious meal.

Coleman said this competition is a great opportunity because students are so eager to learn about nutrition and healthy habits at a young age.

“We want to get those healthy eating habits early so they can keep sustaining that through life, so we don’t have illnesses or over portion,” Coleman said.

District Sodexo staff helped the students prepare their meals and administration members made up the judges panel.

The chefs’ creations were judged on taste, presentation, ease of preparation, inclusion of healthy attributes and originality.

“The entire idea is to give kids the opportunity to showcase their talents, exercise creativity, and pass along that opportunity to share family traditions or come up with delicious and nutritious meals that other students might want to eat,” Supt. Kathy Kelly said, who was part of the panel.

Kelly said she really enjoyed how the students exuded confidence while making their recipes.

“All of our future chefs understand their ingredients, understand why they made it, and they can tell you how they’re going to make it!” Kelly said.

Chef Jade Ramnarine took first place in the Sodexo Future Chefs Competition. Her prizes included a fit bit, drone, culinary equipment and games. Ramnarine will move on to compete in the regional competition.

While all participants greatly impressed the judges, Jade Ramnarine of Highland Elementary was crowned first place with her mouthwatering crepes.

Ramnarine said she was very scared and nervous at first.

“I thought I was going to mess up my crepes, so when I saw that they were okay and looking delicious, I thought to myself ‘yeah, I can win this,’” Ramnarine said.

Turning down her mother’s suggestion to make broccoli and cheese muffins, Ramnarine ultimately decided on crepes.

“When I first tried [to make the crepes,] it was a challenge,” Ramnarine said. “But then everyday, when I came home from school, I would make them for practice.”

Valley View second grader Allison Xiomara Velez Taday made strawberry and plantain pancakes, which earned her second place in the competition.

“I got the idea from my grandma. She lived in Ecuador and she would bake plantains, so she gave me the idea to do a pancake with plantains and strawberries,” Taday said.

Sodexo generously donated all ingredients and prizes for the student participants. Ramnarine was awarded prizes including a Fit Bit, drone, culinary equipment and games. Other student chefs were also awarded gift bags and trophies for participating. Columbia Heights schools plans to continue the event as an annual competition.

Sun Focus photos and video by Sarah Burghardt.