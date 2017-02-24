Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF RAMSEY
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 62-PR-17-63
Estate of
Mary J. Barwise,
Decedent
Notice is given that an amended application for informal probate of the Decedents Will, dated November 28, 2016, (Will), has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Susan B. Hervey, whose address is 1111 Lexington, Wheaton, IL, 60187, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Charitable beneficiaries may request notice of the probate proceeding be given to the attorney general pursuant to Minnesota Statute Section 501B.41, Subdivision 5.
Dated: February 14, 2017
/s/ Laura J. Stevens,
Registrar
/s/ Lynae K.E. Olson,
Court Administrator
Attorney for Personal Representative
Margaret Suddendorf
Suddendorf Legal Services, LLC
15600 36th Ave. N. Suite 200
Plymouth, MN, 55446
Attorney License No: 0317226
Telephone: (763) 412-3885
FAX: (763) 412-3881
Published in the
Mounds View-New Brtn Sun Focus
February 24, March 3, 2017
654499