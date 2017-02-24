Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF RAMSEY

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 62-PR-17-63

Estate of

Mary J. Barwise,

Decedent

Notice is given that an amended application for informal probate of the Decedents Will, dated November 28, 2016, (Will), has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Susan B. Hervey, whose address is 1111 Lexington, Wheaton, IL, 60187, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Charitable beneficiaries may request notice of the probate proceeding be given to the attorney general pursuant to Minnesota Statute Section 501B.41, Subdivision 5.

Dated: February 14, 2017

/s/ Laura J. Stevens,

Registrar

/s/ Lynae K.E. Olson,

Court Administrator

Attorney for Personal Representative

Margaret Suddendorf

Suddendorf Legal Services, LLC

15600 36th Ave. N. Suite 200

Plymouth, MN, 55446

Attorney License No: 0317226

Telephone: (763) 412-3885

FAX: (763) 412-3881

[email protected]

Published in the

Mounds View-New Brtn Sun Focus

February 24, March 3, 2017

654499