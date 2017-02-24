Police reports from Columbia Heights from Feb. 1-8

• Columbia Heights •
Theft, burglary
• Identity theft was reported Feb. 3 on the 1200 block of Circle Terrace Boulevard.
• Cell phones were reported stolen Feb. 4 on the 1400 block of 49th Avenue NE.
• Theft of a newspaper was reported Feb. 5 on the 4800 block of Grandview Court NE.
• A vehicle was reported stolen Feb. 6 on the 700 block of 51st Avenue NE.
• A display counter was reported to be smashed in and 25-30 iPhones were reported stolen Feb. 6 on the 700 block of 45th Avenue NE.
• Two packages were reported stolen Feb. 6 on the 4200 block of 4th Street NE.
• A vehicle was reported stolen Feb. 8 on the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE.
Criminal property damage
• An emergency door was reported damaged Feb. 3 on the 900 block of 40th Avenue NE.
• A car was reported vandalized with eggs Feb. 6 on the 4600 block of University Avenue NE.
• Two garden lights were reported damaged Feb. 8 on the 4600 block of Johnson Street NE.
— Compiled by Sarah Burghardt, Sun Focus Newspapers