Police reports from Columbia Heights from Feb. 1-8

• Columbia Heights •



Theft, burglary

• Identity theft was reported Feb. 3 on the 1200 block of Circle Terrace Boulevard.

• Cell phones were reported stolen Feb. 4 on the 1400 block of 49th Avenue NE.

• Theft of a newspaper was reported Feb. 5 on the 4800 block of Grandview Court NE.

• A vehicle was reported stolen Feb. 6 on the 700 block of 51st Avenue NE.

• A display counter was reported to be smashed in and 25-30 iPhones were reported stolen Feb. 6 on the 700 block of 45th Avenue NE.

• Two packages were reported stolen Feb. 6 on the 4200 block of 4th Street NE.

• A vehicle was reported stolen Feb. 8 on the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE.



Criminal property damage

• An emergency door was reported damaged Feb. 3 on the 900 block of 40th Avenue NE.

• A car was reported vandalized with eggs Feb. 6 on the 4600 block of University Avenue NE.

• Two garden lights were reported damaged Feb. 8 on the 4600 block of Johnson Street NE.

— Compiled by Sarah Burghardt, Sun Focus Newspapers