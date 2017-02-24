Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION

(Official Publication)

Public Notice of Auction Sale

Trojan Storage of Fridley located at 7220 Central Ave NE Fridley, MN 55432 will conduct sale(s) online at www.storagetreasures.com. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on March 14th, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. personal property including but not limited to furniture, tools, and/or other household items. All property is being stored at the above self-storage facility.

This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. The name of the person(s) whose personal property to be sold is:

Sharon Bates, Nicholas Demo, Lynn Dilger, Melissa Farr, Robert Franklin, Paul Gideo, Christina Hair, Agha Iqbal, Charlene Ives, Angela Johnson, Rochelle Krech, Leslie Leggett, Amber Nero, Sharon Outwater, Sherry Petri, Nicole Platzer, Josephine Robertson, Sherry Robinson, Kayla Sechler, John Trice, Chanell Tripp, David Vincent, David Vincent, Mathias Waindim, Keeonna Westbrook, Chad Westling, Peter Young *Or one day in the same week

Published in the

Columbia Hgts-Fridley Sun Focus

February 24, March 3, 2017

655033