Notice of Sales – NOTICE OF AUCTION

TO THE PERSONS NAMED BELOW AND TO ALL OTHERS IT MAY CONCERN:

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: that you and each of you has not paid the amount due pursuant to your Rental Agreement by the date you were notified. Therefore, your property will soon be sold.

Public auction will be held on March 13, 2016 AT 6:00PM at ALL AMERICAN SELF STORAGE, 1500 MARSHALL AVE., ST. PAUL, MN 55104.

Auction is to be done by A2C AUCTIONS, CRYSTAL, MN 55428. License No. MN2713030.

Published in the

Mounds View-New Brtn Sun Focus

February 24, March 3, 2017, 2016

655737

http://focus.mnsun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2017/02/655737-1.pdf