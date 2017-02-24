Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS

PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Planning and Zoning Commission of the City of Columbia Heights will conduct a public hearing in the City Council Chambers of City Hall at 590 – 40th Avenue NE on Tuesday, March 7th, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. The order of business is as follows:

A request for Final Plat Approval for the vacant property located at 4707 Central Avenue NE. Section 9.104 (M) of the Zoning Ordinance requires the Planning Commission to hold a public hearing to consider the Final Plat and submit a recommendation to the City Council.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having an interest will be given an opportunity to be heard. For questions, contact Elizabeth Holmbeck, City Planner, at (763) 706-3673.

Published in the

Columbia Hgt-Fridley Sun Focus

February 24, 2017

655156