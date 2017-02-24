Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS

PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Appeals and Adjustments of the City of Columbia Heights will conduct a public hearing in the City Council Chambers of City Hall at 590 – 40th Avenue NE on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. The order of business is as follows:

An appeal by ASA, LLC to the Board of Appeals and Adjustments. The applicant is requesting a waiver from the requirements of Section 9.107 (C) (16) of the Zoning Ordinance, as the proposed use of the property located at 4048 Central Avenue does not meet the Citys Specific Development Standards. Section 9.104 (E) of the Zoning Ordinance requires a public hearing for all appeal requests.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having an interest will be given an opportunity to be heard. For questions, contact Elizabeth Holmbeck, City Planner, at (763) 706-3673.

Published in the

Columbia Hgts-Fridley Sun Focus

February 24, 2017

654594