Police reports from New Brighton Jan. 21 – Feb. 4

• New Brighton •

Theft, burglary

• Groceries were reported stolen from a vehicle Jan. 24 on the 900 block of W County Road D.

• A GPS unit was reported stolen from a vehicle Jan. 24 on the 500 block of Old Highway 8 SW.

• A cell phone was reported stolen Jan. 24 on the 2400 block of Long Lake Road.

• Keys were reported stolen Jan. 25 on the 1900 block of Rush Lake Terrace,

• A vehicle was reported stolen Jan. 26 on the 500 block of W County Road D.

• A residential burglary was reported Jan. 26 on the 1100 block of Rose Lane. Several TV’s, a leather jacket, a briefcase and a computer monitor were reported stolen.

• A backpack was reported stolen from a vehicle Jan, 28 on the 1300 block of 10th Street NW.

• An iPod was reported stolen from a vehicle Jan. 28 on the 1400 lock of 10th Street NW.

• Loose change was reported stolen from a vehicle Jan. 28 on the 1800 block of 29th Avenue NW.

• A license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle Jan. 28 on the 1100 block of W County Road D

• A sub and Alpine amplifier were reported stolen from a vehicle Jan. 28 on the 1300 block of 10th Street NW.

• Beats headphones were reported stolen Jan. 28 on the 600 block of Old Highway 8 NW.

• A gas drive-off was reported Jan. 29 on the 900 block of W County Road D.

• A wallet was reported stolen Jan. 29 on the 1100 block of Silver Lake Road NW.

• Keys and a wallet were reported stolen Jan. 30 on the 200 block of W County Road D.

• A gas drive-off was reported Jan. 30 on the 200 block of W County Road E2.

• A cell phone was reported stolen Jan. 31 on 7th Street NW and 12th Avenue NW.

• A theft was reported Jan. 31 on the 1100 block of Silver Lake Road NW.

Driving under the influence

• A female driver was arrested for DWI Jan. 21 on 7th Street NW and 17th Avenue NW.

• A male driver was arrested for DWI Jan. 22 on W County Road H and Old Highway 8 NW.

• A male driver was arrested for DWI Jan. 29 on W County Road D and Long Lake Road.

• A male driver was arrested for DWI Jan. 30 on Silver Lake Road NE and 3rd Street NW.

• A female driver was arrested for DWI Feb. 1 on Interstate 694 and Silver Lake Road.

• A female driver was arrested for DWI Feb. 1 on Quincy Street and Mounds View Boulevard.

• A male driver was arrested for DWI Feb. 4 on Old Town Drive and Old Highway 8.

Criminal property damage

• A vehicle wa reported damaged Jan. 25 on the 2600 block of Rice Creek Road.

