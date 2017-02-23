Police reports from New Brighton Jan. 21 – Feb. 4

• New Brighton •
Theft, burglary
• Groceries were reported stolen from a vehicle Jan. 24 on the 900 block of W County Road D.
• A GPS unit was reported stolen from a vehicle Jan. 24 on the 500 block of Old Highway 8 SW.
• A cell phone was reported stolen Jan. 24 on the 2400 block of Long Lake Road.
• Keys were reported stolen Jan. 25 on the 1900 block of Rush Lake Terrace,
• A vehicle was reported stolen Jan. 26 on the 500 block of W County Road D.
• A residential burglary was reported Jan. 26 on the 1100 block of Rose Lane. Several TV’s, a leather jacket, a briefcase and a computer monitor were reported stolen.
• A backpack was reported stolen from a vehicle Jan, 28 on the 1300 block of 10th Street NW.
• An iPod was reported stolen from a vehicle Jan. 28 on the 1400 lock of 10th Street NW.
• Loose change was reported stolen from a vehicle Jan. 28 on the 1800 block of 29th Avenue NW.
• A license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle Jan. 28 on the 1100 block of W County Road D
• A sub and Alpine amplifier were reported stolen from a vehicle Jan. 28 on the 1300 block of 10th Street NW.
• Beats headphones were reported stolen Jan. 28 on the 600 block of Old Highway 8 NW.
• A gas drive-off was reported Jan. 29 on the 900 block of W County Road D.
• A wallet was reported stolen Jan. 29 on the 1100 block of Silver Lake Road NW.
• Keys and a wallet were reported stolen Jan. 30 on the 200 block of W County Road D.
• A gas drive-off was reported Jan. 30 on the 200 block of W County Road E2.
• A cell phone was reported stolen Jan. 31 on 7th Street NW and 12th Avenue NW.
• A theft was reported Jan. 31 on the 1100 block of Silver Lake Road NW.
Driving under the influence
• A female driver was arrested for DWI Jan. 21 on 7th Street NW and 17th Avenue NW.
• A male driver was arrested for DWI Jan. 22 on W County Road H and Old Highway 8 NW.
• A male driver was arrested for DWI Jan. 29 on W County Road D and Long Lake Road.
• A male driver was arrested for DWI Jan. 30 on Silver Lake Road NE and 3rd Street NW.
• A female driver was arrested for DWI Feb. 1 on Interstate 694 and Silver Lake Road.
• A female driver was arrested for DWI Feb. 1 on Quincy Street and Mounds View Boulevard.
• A male driver was arrested for DWI Feb. 4 on Old Town Drive and Old Highway 8.
Criminal property damage
• A vehicle wa reported damaged Jan. 25 on the 2600 block of Rice Creek Road.
— Compiled by Sam Lenhart, Sun Focus Newspapers