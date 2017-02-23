InnovateMN Campaign to highlight emerging discoveries

Lt. Governor Tina Smith and Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Shawntera Hardy recently launched the #InnovateMN campaign, celebrating emerging technologies and discoveries in Minnesota.

Throughout the next year, the campaign will highlight Minnesota’s culture of innovation by sharing stories of businesses and entrepreneurs on the cutting edge.

“Innovation is embedded in our identity. Minnesota annually ranks among the top five states in new patents and is home to leading technology businesses,” said Lt. Governor Tina Smith. “Our campaign will highlight the contributions of Minnesota’s innovation economy and connect the next generation of entrepreneurs to available resources. I encourage Minnesotans to share their #InnovateMN stories and contact the Department of Employment and Economic Development to learn how to make their ideas become a reality.”

The Milken Institute’s 2016 State Technology and Science Index ranked Minnesota among the national leaders for patents issued per capita (fourth), technology and science workforce (fourth) and overall technology and science strength (seventh).

Besides spotlighting the state’s wealth of startup companies and strengths in innovation, #InnovateMN will highlight Department of Employment and Economic Development resources for Minnesotans who are looking for financing or technical assistance to start or expand their business or who are just looking to get inspired.

DEED programs and services for entrepreneurs include the Angel Tax Credit Program, Small Business Development Centers, Small Business Assistance Office, Minnesota Trade Office, Emerging Entrepreneur Loan Program, Small Business Credit Initiative and much more. Check out DEED’s Business Resources for more details.

“There are many great ideas, products and solutions being developed by budding entrepreneurs as well as established companies throughout the state,” said DEED Commissioner Shawntera Hardy. “#InnovateMN will help to uplift their ingenuity and support their growth by promoting resources and giving them exposure not only in Minnesota but around world.”

Learn more about #InnovateMN at mn.gov/deed/innovatemn, follow #InnovateMN on Twitter and continue the conversation on DEED’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.