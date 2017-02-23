Heights girls top Fridley 71-52

< > Pictured is Emily Sheets who had 20 points in the game against Fridley. Pashia Scott had 25.

Columbia Heights’ girls basketball team took a 71-52 win over neighbor and rival Fridley Feb. 9.



The Hylanders are 8-11 going into the final weeks of the season. Games ahead include Minnesota Transitions Carter, Holy Angels and Heritage Christian to end the regular season Feb. 24. Fridley has a 9-11 record as the season nears the final week. The Tigers face DeLaSalle, St. Croix Prep and Holy Angels Feb. 24 to end the season.

Tournament play for both teams begins the week of Feb. 27.