Police reports from Feb. 3-8

• Mounds View •

Theft, burglary

• One can of beer was reported stolen Feb. 3 on the 2600 block of County Road I.

• An iPhone was reported stolen Feb. 5 on the 2200 block of Lois Drive.

• Fraudulent charges on a credit card were reported Feb. 8 on the 5700 block of Squire Lane.

• A gas drive off was reported Feb. 8 on the 2700 block of Mounds View Boulevard.

Driving under the influence

• A male driver was arrested for driving under the influence Feb. 3 at the area of Quincy Street and Bronson Drive.

• A male driver was arrested for driving under the influence Feb. 4 at the area of County Road I and Mounds View Boulevard.

— Compiled by Sarah Burghardt, Sun Focus Newspapers