Cuban Film Festival coming to Northeast Minneapolis

The eighth Cuban Film Festival will be running for six consecutive Thursday evenings, beginning Feb. 23 through March 30. All six screenings will be held at the Film Society of Minneapolis St. Paul’s St. Anthony Main Theatre, 115 SE Main Street in Minneapolis.

The Minnesota Cuba Committee team is putting this event together, celebrating the best of Cuba’s renowned film industry. This annual film festival is the only festival in the United States that focuses solely on Cuba, and is in partnership with the Film Society of Minneapolis St. Paul and Instituto Cubano de Arte e Industria Cinematograficos, the Cuban Film Institute.



The six films to be featured are:

• El Acompañante (The Companion), Feb. 23

• Cuba Libre (Free Cuba), March 2

• Dancing with Margot (Bailando con Margot), March 9

• Community Doctors, March 16

• Memorias del Desarrollo (Memories of Overdevelopment), March 23

• The Black Roots of Salsa, March 30



Some of the films are in Spanish with English subtitles.



The Minnesota Cuba Committee seeks to strengthen Minnesota and U.S. ties with the Cuban people. Through film, the committee’s goal is to give Minnesotans the opportunity to learn about and appreciate Cuban films and culture. These films also seek to remind audiences of the onerous burden that the embargo inflicts on the Cuban people.



In November 2016, Fidel Castro died and was laid to rest in Santiago de Cuba. This year’s festival will be dedicated to his memory.

For more information, visit www.minnesotacubacommittee.org.