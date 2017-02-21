Police reports from Fridley Feb. 2-8

• Fridley •



Theft, burglary

• An iPad Pro was reported stolen Feb. 2 on the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE.

• A theft was reported Feb. 2 on the 5700 block of East River Road NE.

• A vehicle was reported stolen Feb. 3 on the 600 block of Osborn Road NE.

• A theft was reported Feb. 3 on the 1300 block of Fireside Drive NE.

• A fraud was reported Feb. 3 on the 6400 block of University Avenue NE.

• Property was reported stolen Feb. 3 on the 7300 block of Melody Drive NE.

• A tablet was reported stolen Feb. 4 on the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE.

• Items were reported stolen from a vehicle Feb. 4 on the 100 block of Craig Way NE.

• A hit and run was reported Feb. 5 on the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE.

• Items were reported stolen from a vehicle Feb. 5 on the 1200 block of West Moore Lake Drive NE.

• Counterfeit currency was reported Feb. 5 on the 8400 block of University Avenue NE.

• A prescription was reported stolen Feb. 6 on the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE.

• A theft was reported Feb. 7 on the 6400 block of Central Avenue NE.

• A residential burglary was reported Feb. 8 on the 5700 block of West Moore Lake Drive NE.



Criminal property damage

• Property damage was reported Feb. 2 on the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE.

• A hit and run was reported Feb. 3 on the 1100 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE.

• Vandalism was reported Feb. 4 on the 6500 block of East River Road NE.

• Property damage was reported Feb. 4 on the 8300 block of University Avenue NE.

• A vehicle was reported damaged Feb. 4 on the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE.

— Compiled by Sam Lenhart, Sun Focus Newspapers