Nominations for Mounds View Citizen of the Year award

The City of Mounds View is now accepting nominations for the Citizen of the Year award. This award recognizes ordinary citizens who have demonstrated initiative to improving the community, whose service or performance exemplifies the spirit of giving back and who inspire others in their volunteer efforts.

Nominees must:

• Possess and demonstrate a generous community spirit

• Has proven his or her commitment and has a pattern of effort directed toward the community

• Be a role model in the community and thereby raises the standards of social responsibility

City employees, City contractors, or past Citizen of the Year Award recipients are ineligible.



In assessing the candidates for the Mounds View Citizen of the Year Award, the City Council will select a nominee who meets the following criteria:

• Exemplifies courage and determination to follow one’s own values

• Demonstrates drive and initiative in his/her approach and overcoming challenges along the way

• Volunteers a significant amount of time and energy to further a cause or issue; more than just financial contributions

• Generates positive results for the community• Does not expect anything in return for his/her actions, i.e. financial compensation, fame, or political notoriety

Submission forms are available at www.ci.mounds-view.mn.us. Completed forms and supporting information must be sent to the address below by Friday, March 3, at 4:30 p.m.

Mounds View Citizen of the Year Award

2401 Mounds View Boulevard

Mounds View, MN 55112

Fax: 763-717-4019

Email [email protected] or call 763-717-4000 for more information.