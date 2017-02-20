Mercy Hospital–Unity Campus to host open house

Mercy Hospital–Unity Campus in Fridley, part of Allina Health, will host a public open house Monday, Feb. 27, 5 to 7 p.m. at the hospital, 550 Osborne Road, Fridley. The public is invited to see the new state-of-the-art inpatient adult mental health care area and learn about all the hospital services available on the campus.



In January, Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids and Unity Hospital in Fridley became one hospital with two campuses, both locations sharing the name Mercy Hospital. As part of the integration, Mercy Hospital will move the adult mental health unit to the Unity campus.



The new unit features private rooms with individualized lighting, music and temperature controls, spacious lounges and an indoor recreation area. At the open house, the public has the opportunity to tour the new unit, which will not be possible after patients are present.



People can also visit displays and information tables to learn about all the other services on the Unity campus, including emergency care, medical and surgical care, addiction, heart, cancer, orthopedic and rehabilitation services and more.



“This is an exciting time for Mercy Hospital, and we want to share with the community an inside look at the new unit and all the services available on the Unity campus,” Mari Holt, vice president of clinical operations at Mercy Hospital–Unity Campus. “No matter what campus you enter, Mercy Hospital, in Coon Rapids or Fridley, we want you to know that the physicians and staff will provide the highest level of care for you and your family.”



The work is part of Mercy’s One Hospital, Two Campuses plan, with the goal of providing the best healthcare and experience in the North Metro. To that end, Allina Health is making significant capital and program investments in both campuses to strengthen the services Mercy Hospital provides to patients. The One Hospital, Two Campuses strategy will integrate specialty services across two campuses over several years. The plan lays the foundation to support improved health of local communities for the next 20 years and beyond.



To attend the open house, go to Mercy Hospital-Unity Campus (the former Unity Hospital) at 550 Osborne Road NE in Fridley, park in the front visitor’s parking lot and enter through the main front entrance. Residents will then be guided to the open house and tours.