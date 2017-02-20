Local violinist to be featured in 2017 Young People’s Concert

As the winner of the 35th Annual Young Artist Competition, Clara Schubilske will be playing as a soloist with the Minnetonka Symphony Orchestra in two upcoming performances.

The Mounds View High School senior has been playing violin for 11 years. Schubilske was inspired to pick up the instrument because of her mother, Cathy, who is a professional violinist. Winner of the 2016 Young Artist Competition, Clara Schubilske will be performing the Conus Violin Concerto with the Minnetonka Symphony Orchestra in the 2017 Young People’s Concert. (Submitted photo)

“I always went to her concerts when I was younger,” Schubilske said. Throughly enjoying the sounds and techniques of the violin, Schubilske has a passion for the instrument and spends more than two hours a day practicing. Schubilske said she is also incredibly fortunate to attend a school with a great orchestra program with amazing teachers both inside and outside of the school. She acknowledged her current orchestra teacher Mr. Shogren, and both past and current private teachers Ms. Ericksen and Ms. O’Reilly. Schubilske said she plans on studying violin performance in college but is unsure where she will be attending next year.

In November, Schubilske earned first place at the Music Association of Minnetonka’s 35th Annual Young Artists Competition. This annual competition allows for Twin Cities area high school musicians to showcase their talents and earn scholarships to encourage them to continue the study of music. Competing students can choose to perform with any orchestral instrument, piano or voice. The Young Artist Competition promotes the development of young musicians by recognizing outstanding performance and offers the opportunity for high school students to perform as a soloist with a major community symphony orchestra.

“I didn’t even believe it at first, but I was really excited,” Schubilske said about her win of first place.

As the competition winner, Schubilske earned her spot to perform the Conus Violin Concerto with the Minnetonka Symphony Orchestra. The Minnetonka Symphony Orchestra is an auditioned and professional-quality amateur orchestra.

Schubilske said she is both excited and nervous for the upcoming performance, being that she has never played such a long piece with an orchestra before. The Conus Concerto is 20 minutes at length.

The 2017 Young People’s Concert will be held at Minnetonka United Methodist Church on Sunday, Feb. 19, and Wayzata Community Church on Sunday, Feb. 26, both beginning at 3 p.m. Performances are free and open to the public.

