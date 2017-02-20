Irondale’s girls hockey season ends in rout against state power Hill-Murray

By Matthew Davis

Contributing Writer

Mary Herstel got Irondale’s girls hockey postseason started off on the right skate.



Success just didn’t last long after that.



Herstel put the Knights up 1-0 on perennial power Hill-Murray in the first period of their Section 4AA tournament game on Saturday, Feb. 11. It all went the way of the Pioneers after en rout to a 6-1 victory, ending the Knights’ season.



Megan Lyke assisted on the goal for Irondale 4:16 into the first period. The Pioneers tied up the game in seconds, 1-1, when Abigail Boreen scored 4:39 into the period.



Hill-Murray then scored five more unanswered goals at Aldrich Arena in St. Paul before 200 fans. Katie Kaufman and Erica Steigauf added second period goals before a 3-0 third period by the Pioneers. Morgan Helgeson scored twice in the final period, and Mariah Koepple netted a power play goal.



Irondale struggled with the penalty kill, giving up goals on three of four Pioneers power plays. The Knights went away empty on their lone power play of the game.



Irondale mustered 14 shots for the game and only six after the first period. Knights goalie Hannah Rupp had her hands full in net with 35 saves against 41 shots by the Pioneers. She finished with an .854 save percentage. Pioneers goalie Ava Bailey had a .929 save percentage with 13 saves.



Irondale ended its season at 8-16-2 overall while the Pioneers advanced to the 4AA semifinals. The Knights lost their final two games against squads that reach the state semifinals last year, including the Pioneers.



Maple Grove beat Irondale 6-0 in their regular season finale on Feb. 2 at the National Sports Center in Blaine. Rupp had 25 saves and an .806 save percentage in the loss. Irondale got out-shot 31-18.



Irondale last won a game on Jan. 28, a 4-1 victory over Totino-Grace. It helped the Knights finish just shy of .500 in Northwest Suburban Conference play with a league record of 6-7-1.



Irondale will have some rebuilding ahead for next season with Lyke graduating. The senior forward led the team with 17 goals and 10 assists. Senior defender India Charles, the squad’s second leading scorer with eight goals and 10 assists, also graduates.



Added to that, the Knights lose third-leading scorer Abby Bollensen, a senior forward who had 12 goals and three assists.



Irondale will look to a junior forward such as Herstel for increased production next winter. She had six goals and three assists, including her playoff goal. Fellow juniors Emma Beckman and Marie Meysembourg each had seven points this season and could give the Knights a lift offensively next year.



The Knights will also lose Rupp in goal. She had a 7-9-2 record in goal and an .874 save percentage this season. They will have some help with potential returning junior goalie Zoe Stegora-Peterson, who went 1-6 with an .850 save percentage.

Contact the Sun Focus sports editors at sunfocus@ecm-inc.com.