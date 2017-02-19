Ramsey County Sheriff appoints Undersheriff of Administration

Ramsey County Sheriff Jack Serier appointed Inspector Booker Hodges to Undersheriff of Administration on Feb. 13.

Hodges has been a member of the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office since March 2016. Prior to this appointment, he served as the Inspector leading the Regional Services Division, which is responsible for law enforcement and public safety services that involve multiple agencies, contract negotiations, labor and union relations, public information office and data practices compliance. In addition, Hodges is responsible for developing nationally recognized recruiting and retention strategies for officers of color that are currently utilized by the Sheriff’s Office.

As Undersheriff of Administration, Hodges will lead the day-to-day operations of the warrants; criminal histories; gun permits; budget and accounting; human resources and payroll; training and staff development; professional standards-internal affairs and policy; fleet management; background investigations; information technology – including research and development; and planning and analysis units.

Hodges has worked in law enforcement since 2005. During his career, he has served as a school resource officer, patrol deputy, narcotics detective, SWAT operator, patrol sergeant, leader of court security, and Inspector. Hodges served as President of the Minneapolis NAACP for five years and he is active in the Latino, Asian, and Black Police Officer Associations. Hodges has also spearheaded the effort to start a local chapter of National Black Law Enforcement Executives. With his appointment, Hodges becomes the highest ranking African American law enforcement officer in Ramsey County. He is also the second African American in the Office’s 168 year history to reach the rank of Undersheriff.

“I would like to thank Sheriff Serier for this opportunity. I am extremely grateful to one of my heroes State Fair Police Chief and retired Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Art Blakely for his pioneering triumph’s as Ramsey County’s first sworn African American deputy some 48 years ago,” Hodges said.

Hodges has earned a doctorate degree in public administration from Hamline University in 2015, a Master’s degree from Saint Mary’s University in 2007, and a Bachelor’s degree from Florida Southern College in 2000.