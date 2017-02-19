Local community members recognized for service to youth

Two local community members were honored by Northeast Youth and Family Services for their outstanding service and commitment to youth. Mounds View Police Officer Nate Garland and Mounds View High School student Morgan Kerfeld were presented with the organization’s Service to Youth Award on Feb. 9 at the NYFS Discovery and Event Center in Shoreview. Mounds View Police Officer Nate Garland speaking during his acceptance of the NYFS Service to Youth Award. (Sun Focus photo by Sarah Burghardt)

Through services like mental health counseling and juvenile diversion programs, NYFS is committed to empowering people to make lasting changes that will benefit themselves and the community for the future. Particularly focusing on youth in the community, the organization helps children through early intervention and family-based approaches to help transform lives.

For more than 30 years, NYFS has been recognizing community members that are truly making a difference with the Service to Youth Awards. Community members are invited to make a nomination of an individual that have shown their commitment to better the lives of youth. An NYFS committee then chooses winners among categories in law enforcement, education, community volunteers, elected officials and youth service. This year’s award winners also included Paul Bartyzal, Bob Hellen, Blake Huffman, Jamey Johnson, and Emma Walker.

“These people are real leaders in their volunteer-ism,” NYFS member Sandra Bahr said. “They do things that are out of their regular job description, really going above and beyond.”

Nate Garland

Garland has taken the leadership role in organizing community events, such as the NFL Punt, Pass and Kick Competition, Shop with a Cop, National Night Out, among many others.

“I can’t think of one person that has really impacted the community like Nate has,” Mounds View Police Chief Nate Harder said, who nominated Garland for the award. “An officer like him is a joy to command. My door is always open, and he is just always in and out with new ideas. You can’t teach that in somebody.”

Harder said Garland works hard to encompass all types of outreach, not only just youth. Garland has put together events for the elderly, veterans, among other community groups. Mounds View High School student Morgan Kerfeld speaking during her acceptance of the NYFS Service to Youth Award. (Sun Focus photo by Sarah Burghardt)

Garland said he feels honored to earn this award and is proud of all his fellow officers who partake in these events alongside him. Using his role as a police officer as a platform, Garland said he enjoys being a role model and mentor and having the ability to help kids.

“They’re the next generation and we want them to succeed,” Garland said. “I think it’s just important for them to see us as good guys, to have a positive interaction.

Sometimes the only contact that kids have is in a negative circumstance, we don’t want that. We want to put ourselves in situations that show us in a positive light with the kids, and hopefully they benefit from that.”

Morgan Kerfeld

Kerfeld has dedicated much of her time to running a nonprofit organization called Kids Tales. She works along with a five member executive team to teach children, who do not have out-of-school writing opportunities, how to create, compose and publish their own short story.

“Kids Tales brings week long creative writing workshops to underserved children all across the world,” Kerfeld said. These workshops teach children, typically ages eight to 12, how to brainstorm, write and edit their own short story. At the end of the workshop, the stories are compiled and published as an anthology, allowing each child to leave as a published author.

Mounds View High School Principal Jeff Ridlehoover nominated Kerfeld for this award.

“She is one of the kindest and most generous people that I’ve been around in all my years as a school leader and educator. She thinks about other people first before herself,” Ridlehoover said. “She’s always thinking about what kids might need and how she can be of service.” Mounds View Police Chief Nate Harder and Officer Nate Garland. (Sun Focus photo by Sarah Burghardt)

This past December, Kerfeld spent her winter break teaching the Kids Tales workshop to a group of boys at a juvenile detention center.

The boys were given a choice to write either a creative short story or a personal story.

“A lot of them chose to write their own personal story. It was really cool to see what their life experiences were, why they were in placement now, and what their goals for the future were,” Kerfeld said.

Kerfeld said the workshop took place during both her and the boys’ winter break.

“They were all complaining about waking up early to write,” Kerfeld said with a laugh. “But by the end of the week, they were all laughing with us, telling jokes, solving riddles. They were all just really proud to know that their book was going to be published.

That was just so rewarding in itself, to see that you’re really making a small difference in those boys’ lives,” she said.

Kerfeld said she is incredibly thankful to NYFS and her principal for the nomination. “It’s a complete honor, I never thought I would ever be rewarded something like this.”

