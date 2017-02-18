SACA to host career fair in Columbia Heights

Southern Anoka Community Assistance Food Shelf and the Twin Cities North Chamber of Commerce are collaborating to host a career fair to match food shelf clients with local businesses looking for new hires.

The career fair will be a first for both organizations. The idea emerged during a Twin Cities North Chamber of Commerce holiday luncheon in December. Now both organizations are gathering interested employers to hire community members that are looking for either full-time or part-time work.

“We hope to get 20 to 25 businesses that are actively hiring,” SACA food shelf manager Dave Rudolph said. “We don’t just want companies that might hire six months down the road.”

Local businesses currently include Buffalo Wild Wings, Pizza Hut, Biolife, First Student Bus Company, the City of Columbia Heights, and the Fridley School District, as well as different manufacturing jobs.

Rudolph said he hopes that this effort will be able to introduce and match people to local businesses.

“Hopefully this will be something that people can work into a good paying job,” Rudolph said. “This is just another good thing that we can help people with.”

Rudolph said that people from any community are welcome to join the career fair. It is free of cost, residents are simply requested to bring along their resumes and take advantage of this networking event.

