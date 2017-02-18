Fridley council approves 2017 recycling program agreement

The Fridley City Council has approved the 2017 agreement for the city’s residential recycling program with Anoka County.

The SCORE (Select Committee on Recycling and the Environment) agreement with the county authorizes the city to apply for a grant, which would support the residential recycling program and the city’s recycling drop-off events. The agreement, approved Jan. 24, allows Fridley to receive reimbursements up to $67,650 of eligible expenses, according to Fridley’s Environmental Planner Kay Qualley. This number comes from base funding of $10,000 with an additional $5 per household.

This year, the agreement includes enhancement funds that are available for items such as drop-off events, parks recycling and community event recycling, multi-unit/curbside recycling and organics recycling as well as funds to enhance current recycling programs, which provides an additional $41,295 in reimbursement funds for a total of up to $108,945 in available funding.

The tonnage goal for 2017 is 2,723 tons, which represents a 4.2 percent increase from 2016.

These goal has increased because state requirements for the removal of recycling and recyclable products from the waste stream is moving towards a rate of 70 percent of the solid waste stream by 2030.

Fridley is planning to accomplish the 2017 goal by hosting three drop off events on May 6, July 22, and Oct. 7. The city will also continue to focus on apartment and rental recycling, provide residents with recycling and organics collection events, launch an opt-in organics collection pilot and identify the best curb-side recycling neighborhoods and provide special recognition.

The city also offers a free upgrade to larger 96 gallon recycling carts.

Additionally, the 2017 SCORE Grant will allow staff to focus on apartment marketing tools, inspections and meetings with problem properties and managers.

For more information, visit www.ci.fridley.mn.us/247/Waste-Recycling.

Contact Sam Lenhart at sam.lenhart@ecm-inc.com.