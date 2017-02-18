Anoka County to celebrate ‘Read Across America’

Children in Anoka County will join millions of their peers across the country to celebrate the 16th annual National Education Association’s Read Across America Day on Thursday, March 2. NEA’s Read Across America Day, which celebrates Dr. Seuss’s birthday and the joys of reading, expects more than 45 million readers, both young and old, to pick up a book and read.

“This is first year Anoka County Library has participated in this nationwide event,” said Anoka County Library Board President Dan Greensweig. “We’re excited to be holding events in each of our eight libraries as well as reaching out to children in schools and child care centers on March 2.”



To honor Dr. Seuss and celebrate the fun and value of reading, Anoka County Library is joining with other leading literacy, youth and civic groups in bringing a nation of readers together under one hat ­— the red and white stovepipe made famous by the Cat in the Hat.

“The works of Dr. Seuss and his characters have touched us all,” said Anoka County Commissioner and Library Board Liaison Mike Gamache. “The Cat in the Hat is like the pied piper for reading, leading us all toward a love of libraries!”



For more information, visit any Anoka County Library or the library website at anokacountylibrary.org.