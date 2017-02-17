Tax aide volunteers needed

Anoka County’s Retired and Senior Volunteer Program seeks volunteers to assist seniors, low-income and disadvantaged people file their property and mobile home tax returns. Volunteers are needed beginning mid-April through July. All volunteers must pass a background check. No previous tax experience is necessary, but volunteers must attend one training session on either March 23 or April 6. Both sessions will be 12:30-4 p.m. at Northtown Library, 711 County Rd. 10 N.E., Blaine.



Morning and afternoon shifts of three to four hours are available. These volunteers are needed at various locations in Anoka County. An experienced tax volunteer will be available at each site to offer support and assistance to volunteers. All materials and equipment are provided and mileage reimbursement is available.



To register for a training session or for more information, contact Tricia at 763-422-7090.