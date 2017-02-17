Notice of Sales – NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Notice is hereby given that on March 29, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at 7430 West Circle NE, City of Fridley, County of Anoka, State of Minnesota 55432 the following property will be sold by public auction by the Sheriff of Anoka County:

A 1987 CORT Manufactured Home, VIN number 78A15220

and any contents therein or about the premises.

This sale will be held to satisfy a claim upon the above described property held by Cal-Am Properties, Inc.. Upon information and belief, this property is owned by Pantaleon Eunice Lopez with an address of 5960 65th Ave NE #115, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota 55429.

A Writ of Recovery of the Premises was issued by the Anoka County District Court on November 17, 2016, in favor of Cal-Am Properties, Inc., and against Eunice Pantaleon Lopez, the then current occupant of the Premises, and was executed by the Anoka County Sheriff. The amount of the claim against the above referenced property is $2,660.00 computed to the date of the sale at the rate of $20.00 per day, exclusive of the expenses of making said sale.

The grounds for the claim held by the landlord are as stated in Minn. Stat. 504B.271(1), in that the landlord is holding and storing the abandoned personal property described above to its preservation and care.

Dated: February 13, 2017 CONLAN LAW GROUP, PLLC

/s/ Mick L. Conlan

1600 Minnetonka, MN 55305

Fax: 612-293-9815

Published in the

Columbia Hgts-Fridley Sun Focus

February 17, 24, March 3, 2017

653434