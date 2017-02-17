Notice of Public Hearings – NORTH SUBURBAN HOSPITAL DISTRICT 550 OSBORNE ROAD

FRIDLEY, MINNESOTA NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON THE ISSUANCE OF REVENUE BONDS UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTIONS 469.152 TO 469.165,

ON BEHALF OF ALLINA HEALTH SYSTEM

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing shall be conducted by the Board of the North Suburban Hospital District, Anoka and Ramsey Counties (the District), in the lower level Board Room of Mercy Hospital Unity Campus, 550 Osborne Road, Fridley, Minnesota (the Unity Campus), on March 8, 2017, at 6:30 P.M., on a proposal that the City of Minneapolis and The Housing and Redevelopment Authority of the City of Saint Paul, Minnesota, acting jointly (together, the Issuer), issue revenue bonds (the Bonds) on behalf of Allina Health System, a Minnesota nonprofit corporation (the Corporation), in one or more tax-exempt series, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Sections 469.152 to 469.165, in order to refund all or a portion of bonds previously issued by the Issuer, including (a) Health Care System Revenue Bonds, Series 2007A (Allina Health System), (b) Health Care System Revenue Bonds, Series 2009A-1 (Allina Health System), and (c) Health Care System Revenue Bonds, Series 2009A-2 (Allina Health System) (collectively, the Refunded Bonds). Proceeds of the Refunded Bonds were used to finance or refinance the acquisition, construction, renovation, remodeling and equipping by the Corporation or its affiliates of the Unity Campus and other health care facilities located in the cities of Blaine, Buffalo, Brooklyn Park, Coon Rapids, Cottage Grove, Eagan, Forest Lake, Minneapolis, New Ulm, Northfield, Ramsey, St. Paul, Owatonna, and Woodbury, Minnesota. The Unity Campus is owned by the District and leased to and operated by the Corporation or its affiliates. The Bonds will not be issued by the District. The Bonds will be issued as part of an issue in an aggregate amount which is not expected to exceed $200,000,000.

All persons interested may appear and be heard at the time and place set forth above, or may submit written comments with the Clerk prior to the date of the hearing set forth above.

Dated: February 17, 2017.

NORTH SUBURBAN HOSPITAL DISTRICT

