Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF MOUNDS VIEW

COUNTY OF RAMSEY
STATE OF MINNESOTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Public Hearing is scheduled for Monday, February 27, 2017, at 7 p.m., to Consider a Transfer of Ownership from Menbe, Inc. (doing business as ABC Liquor) to AB Liquor, LLC, Liquors located at 2840 Mounds View Boulevard.
The Public Hearing will be located at Mounds View City Hall Council Chambers, located at 2401 Mounds View Boulevard, in Mounds View, MN.
Desaree M. Crane
Assistant City Administrator
Published in the
Mounds View-New Brtn Sun Focus
February 17, 2017
652777