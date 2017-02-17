Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF MOUNDS VIEW

COUNTY OF RAMSEY

STATE OF MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Public Hearing is scheduled for Monday, February 27, 2017, at 7 p.m., to Consider a Transfer of Ownership from Menbe, Inc. (doing business as ABC Liquor) to AB Liquor, LLC, Liquors located at 2840 Mounds View Boulevard.

The Public Hearing will be located at Mounds View City Hall Council Chambers, located at 2401 Mounds View Boulevard, in Mounds View, MN.

Desaree M. Crane

Assistant City Administrator

Published in the

Mounds View-New Brtn Sun Focus

February 17, 2017

652777