Mounds View City Council candidates face off in forum

Three of the four candidates for the open seat on the Mounds View City Council participated in a forum Feb. 7. Candidates William “Bill” Bergeron, Tracy Henry and Gary Rundle answered audience-generated and other submitted questions during the two hour forum. Candidate Gary Quick was not in attendance.

Major challenges

Candidates were asked what they see as major challenges that will come over the next few years. William “Bill” Bergeron (Submitted photo)

Bergeron said that he thinks that staying on top of infrastructure and empowering a diverse community are of top priority. A particular part of infrastructure that Bergeron stressed was the city’s water system.

“Recently, we have seen a neighboring city have trouble with their water system, have trouble with the infrastructure of that system,” he said. “We should be on top of that, I think that’s a priority.”

Bergeron also mentioned that currently, there are over 60 languages being spoken in the Mounds View School District.

“We need to find a way to communicate and find a way to prevent people from being marginalized,” Bergeron said. He said that the council has been moving in the right, positive direction and he supports a strong and united Mounds View.

Henry said that its important to look to the future and pay attention to what is happening in Arden Hills, as well as ensuring that Mounds View Boulevard fills its empty spaces.

“That’s been a goal for the city for awhile now. I hope to facilitate that in terms of beautifying the main corridor of our city,” Henry said.

Henry also mentioned filling other empty spaces in the city, including the Roberts property, and as the County Road H interchange project is completed, its essential to ensure that local neighborhoods are safe and traffic is able to flow to businesses in the city.

Rundle mentioned finishing the street projects, finding development for the Roberts property and beautifying parts of the city. Rundle said that Highway 10 could use some beautifying, in terms of trail ways or street lights. He said that he would also like to see something happen with City Hall Park.

Neighbor dispute Tracy Henry (Submitted photo)

In the audience was Mounds View 2016 mayoral candidate Shauna Bock, who asked Rundle, a current Planning Commission member, about a reported scandal that involved a dispute with his neighbor, Kathleen Smith, in 2012 while he was on the commission. Bock said that she had read an article regarding “a neighbor who had shot video of a planning commissioner littering in her yard.”

Rundle explained that the dispute began when Smith accused Rundle’s cats of killing the birds in her yard. He said that he had admitted to the wrong doing and the dispute was “something that happened between neighbors that should have never happened.”

According to city documents, Smith had brought this dispute to the Mounds View City Council at the Sept. 24, 2012 meeting, requesting for the council to consider removing Rundle from the Planning Commission.

Smith’s recommendation was “based on the harassment” that allegedly took place from April through July 2012, according to the council minutes. Smith stated that she had caught Rundle “on camera repeatedly throwing cans on her property in the early morning hours,” causing her to be concerned with the character of Rundle.

Several people spoke on the matter, including a direct neighbor of the Rundles and Smith, Thomas Brunes. Brunes stated that he has lived in the neighborhood since 1971 and knew that “the Rundle’s cats do not run around the neighborhood.” According to the minutes, Brunes understood that he knew “Ms. Smith to be a nice person” but “she was going to extremes with this matter.”

The council had decided not to move forward with the matter and encouraged the neighbors to move forward. Gary Rundle (Submitted photo)

Expanding the business climate

Candidates were asked what new ideas they have for improving and expanding the business climate in the city.

Bergeron said that he would like to see a dialogue between local business owners and the city, unsure if that is something that takes place already.

“Listening to them, getting their ideas, telling them the overall ideas that Mounds View has,” Bergeron said. He said that this may even be able to help out blighted businesses.

“I do think that communication is the first step in that, and the second step is quite possibly trying to formulate a plan from that information that can address the cities’ needs, residents’ needs, business owners’ needs, and the government.”

Henry said that change is coming, especially due to Rice Creek Commons and the general development in the area.

“I definitely think that there is stuff on the horizon that will make a big difference in how we deal with the business environment, especially along the Mounds View Boulevard corridor,” Henry said.

He noted that some businesses will thrive from the excess traffic, while others, like industrial parks, might not, which could have an impact on the types of businesses.

Top priorities

Councilmember Gary Meehlhause asked from the audience what the candidates view as their top two responsibilities or priorities as a councilmember.

Henry said that his top priority is to be responsive to constituents, through whatever channel they choose to contact him with. His second priority is to be ready for the change that is coming to the city.

Rundle said that his top priority is to get a street program going to take care of the new streets and roads in the future. His second is to get out and talk and listen to the people in the community.

Bergeron said that his number one priority is to dedicate his energy and study to listen to different sides of the story. His second is his judgment, to use what he has learned from residents on the decisions he would make on the council.

Special election

Residents will be able to watch the entire candidates forum on the city’s on demand page. The forum will also be broadcast on Mounds View Television on the days before the March 7 special election.

The special election will take place at the Mounds View Community Center, 5394 Edgewood Drive, on March 7 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Residents can vote in-person absentee using the ballot counter at Mounds View City Hall beginning Feb. 28. The winning candidate will take the open seat for the remainder of its two year term.

For more information, contact Ramsey County Elections at [email protected] or go to rcelections.org.

Contact Sarah Burghardt at [email protected]