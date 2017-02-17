District 41 legislators highlight goals for 2017 session

The Minnesota legislative session began Jan. 3, and area lawmakers recently shared their goals and priorities for the year ahead.

District 41, 41A and 41B include Columbia Heights, Fridley, New Brighton, St. Anthony, Hilltop, and portions of Spring Lake Park. In the 2017 legislative session, district lawmakers plan to carry bills in the House and Senate regarding education, transportation and tax cuts, and bonding bills, among others.

Rep. Bernardy–DFL 41A Rep. Connie Bernardy (Submitted photo)

Rep. Connie Bernardy (DFL-New Brighton) represents House District 41B, which includes Fridley, the north half of New Brighton and the southwest corner of Spring Lake Park.

As part of the Higher Education Committee, one of Bernardy’s biggest goals for the 2017 session is to expand early childhood (pre-K) education and keep tuition affordable at Minnesota’s state colleges and universities.

Rep. Bernardy supports Gov. Dayton’s proposal for a two percent increase for each year of the biennium but is skeptical it will cover more than inflationary costs.

“We need to make sure that we are giving our schools the funding they need so we are not cutting programs and opportunities for students,” she said.

Minnesota state colleges and universities are also on Bernardy’s radar as student debt has skyrocketed and Minnesota.

“Minnesota is currently one of the top states for student debt,” said Bernardy. “In the past, Democrats were able to pass a tuition freeze holding down the tuition for students and we need to keep focusing on that.”

In Minnesota state statue, the goal is to cover two-thirds of a student’s higher education but now the state covers less than half.

“Student debt affects families and students,” said Bernardy. “We need to be a state that supports students and gets people off to a good start in their careers.”

In this year’s proposed budget, about half of the new spending is in E-12 and higher education,

Rep. Bernardy also talked about possible tax cuts due to a $1.4 billion surplus and how she plans to focus on Minnesota families.

Bernardy has been working closely with Gov. Dayton to pass a child care/caregiver tax credit bill that would assist families with the high cost of providing for their children.

“Minnesota has some of the highest levels of child care costs in the country,” said Bernardy. “It is very important that we can help support families to work.”

Bernardy said she is also fighting to keep tax cuts from going to the wealthy few.

“Giving tax breaks to the wealthier corporations means we all pay for it,” said Bernardy. “We need to be focusing on working people, families and smaller businesses. When tax breaks go to the wealthy we’re paying for it at a state level. I will be fighting for Minnesota families.”

Transportation policy issues are also in Bernardy’s mind.

“It was disheartening that last year there was no bonding bill and there was no transportation bill that passed that addressed our crumbling infrastructure,” she said. “This year, I am a proponent of getting a bonding bill and a separate comprehensive transportation bill out quickly. The transportation bill needs long term funding and it really needs to be passed. I am hoping that it can be this year.”

The challenge with the transportation package is that it needs to meet all of Minnesota’s needs so that people can get around safely no matter what mode of transportation they use.

“The most important thing on transportation is that we have a statewide solution for a multi-modal transportation system,” she said.

Bernardy is also working on a bill that would allow the New Brighton license bureau to include renewing drivers licenses.

Currently, state law doesn’t allow more than one full service DMV within a 10-mile radius.

However, a number of the local government bureaus within a 10-mile radius want New Brighton to be full service to reduce customer volumes at their able facilities.

Worker protection is another main concern for Bernardy in the 2017 session.

I have been working on a bill package that will allow workers a paid 15 minute break for every four hours that they work,” she said. “We are also working on paid sick leave and family leave. It is important to protect working Minnesotans.

Bernardy also said denying workers sick leave is a public health issue.

“This is a time that we really need to be supporting families, workers and seniors in our communities and making sure we are not taking away their rights or opportunities,” said Bernardy. “Those are the things I am working on at the Capitol. Including making sure that kids have the best education possible.”

Sen. Laine–DFL 41 Sen. Carolyn Laine (Submitted photo)

Sen. Carolyn Laine (DFL-Columbia Heights) represents Senate District 41, which includes Fridley, New Brighton, Columbia Heights, Hilltop, St. Anthony and parts of Spring Lake Park.

Laine plans to bring bills to the Legislature that focus on Social Security tax, voter registration, and healthcare.

She said she is pushing hard for a bill that will raise the income level that Social Security is taxed in Minnesota.

“Right now it is pretty low because it was set back in the 80s,” said Laine. “We really can’t afford as a state to just eliminate it because that would be a billion dollar hit and we only have a $1.4 billion surplus this year.”

She explained that in the State of Minnesota, you must pay taxes on your benefits if you file a federal tax return as an “individual” and your “combined income” exceeds $25,000. If you file a joint return, you must pay taxes if you and your spouse have “combined income” of more than $32,000. And depending on the taxpayer’s income, up to 85 percent of Social Security benefits are subject to federal and state income tax.

“I wanna raise that income level so that people with lower incomes are not impacted,” said Laine. “We can make it income based but we cant just eliminate the whole thing.”

Laine also believes that the $1.4 billion surplus is not an excuse to grant tax breaks to the wealthy.

“We have to make sure a portion of that goes into the reserves,” said Laine. “When we have a downturn in the United States or in Minnesota we can’t stop it. The state simply receives the income of what people have been earning and what businesses have been earning and if all that drops the state loses. We have reserves for the bad times and we need to be prepared because they do come.”

The state has already taken a portion of the surplus to get premium relief off to people for healthcare in the individual market.

“When Gov. Dayton got into office he raised the income taxes on the very wealthy and that gave us the extra surplus,” said Laine. “ We need to use it wisely and for the things that have been struggling like Higher Education, not give it back to the wealthy.”

Laine is also concerned about the possible cuts to higher education.

“What we don’t pay for, the students have to pay for,” said Laine. “We are increasingly asking students to pay more and more and it is becoming unaffordable and that results in low enrollment. I am concerned about it because Republicans may come up with cut targets for all of these areas even though we have the $1.4 billion surplus.”

Bonding bill and transportation issues are also high on Laine’s radar.

“I am on the committee and heard last year’s bonding bill and we passed it,” said Laine. “Now we have to wait for the House to do something but we sent the signal that we are willing do what was proposed last year.”

Laine is hoping to care of things that weren’t passed last biennium so that new bills can take priority next year.

“We are hoping that the House will move that through and we can get that bonding bill that should of passed last year off the table,” said Laine. “It does have some transportation in it but not the amount that we need long term.”

Currently, Gov. Dayton is promoting a 10 year, $6 billion transportation bill; $4 billion is for maintenance and $2 billion is for strategic expansion.

“FedEx said that the cost to them for wear and tear on their vehicles for hitting all of the difficult road situations is out of control,” said Laine. “It is a big need and we need to take care of it.”

Laine is also pushing for automatic voters registration when residents apply for a new drivers license.

“I don’t know why that would be a problem but I am not sure the Republicans will accept it,” said Laine. It seems like common sense to me that if you get a new license or move and you are eligible to vote then you will be automatically registered in the new area. It will save a lot of grief.”

Laine also supports Rep. Bernardy and Rep. Kunesh-Podein’s bill authorizing the New Brighton license bureau to include renewing drivers licenses.

Rep. Kunesh-Podein–DFL 41B Rep. Kunesh-Podein (Submitted photo)

Rep. Mary Kunesh-Podein (DFL-Columbia Heights) represents House District 41B, which includes Columbia Heights, Hilltop and the south half of New Brighton.

Kunesh-Podein plans to bring bills to the Legislature that focus on the environment, homeless youth, and education.

With only one month of being a representative under her belt, Kunesh-Podein has supported a ban that would prevent the use of lead in hunting ammunition,

“It is an environmental concern,” she said. “It affects eagles and the all the other wildlife around them.”

Although lawmakers voted to stop the state Department of Natural Resources from banning the use of lead ammo during the 2016 legislative session, Kunesh-Podein is hopeful the ban will pass in 2017.

Kunesh-Podein is also looking for ways to support homeless youth that still fall under the jurisdiction of their parents but need to be emancipated in order to get the services they need.

“A lot of times organizations are not allowed to provide medical or mental health services to those young people,” she said.

Another hot topic on Kunesh-Podein radar is education. Kunesh-Podein has expressed her strong support for Gov. Dayton’s proposal which would increase education funding.

“I am a teacher so I see the ramifications of either the budget cuts or advances and so as a teacher, as a parent and as community member I am a strong believer in fully funding our schools,” she said. “That is not something that should be played around with or used as leverage and so I do support Gov. Dayton’s budget proposal for education.

When asked about the possible cuts in education, Kunesh-Podein said, “There are always going to be discussion about how we can be the most fiscally conservative in putting our money where it is going to impact our students and our state. I don’t think there is ever a good time to cut funds.”

Regarding the $1.4 billion surplus, Kunesh-Podein said she believes that history has proved that refunds and tax breaks have not always been the best use of those funds

“There are so many programs that we could bolster and support better by using the surplus. Whether it goes into our transportation, education or the environment I think those are all areas that would make perfect sense.”

Kunesh-Podein has also co-signed Rep. Connie Bernardy’s bill that would allow the New Brighton license bureau to include renewing drivers licenses. Currently, New Brighton has limited licensing service and this bill will allow them to have a full service counter.

“My top priority is making sure that our families and communities have the resources available to them and I always look at the issues through that lens,” she said.

Contact Sam Lenhart at [email protected]