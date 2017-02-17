Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

DISTRICT NO. 14

2017 FR1DLEY MIDDLE SCHOOL ASBESTOS REMOVAL PROJECT

6100 MOORE LAKE DR W

FRIDLEY, MINNESOTA 55432

SECTION 00100

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Independent School District #14 will receive sealed bids for the 2017 Fridley Middle School Asbestos Removal Project until 2:00 p.m. local time on March 6, 2017 at the District Office, 6000 West Moore Lake Drive, Fridley, Minnesota 55432, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

A mandatory pre-bid walk through has been scheduled for Monday, February 27, 2017 at 3:30 p.m. at Fridley Middle School.

Bidding documents, including the Bid Form, Drawings and Specifications, will be on file at the Institute for Environmental Assessment, 9201 West Broadway, Suite 600, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota 55445. There will be a $25 non-refundable fee for the bidding documents. Contact Mike Voss (IEA) at (763) 315-7900 for copies of the bidding documents prior to the mandatory pre-bid walk through.

This project includes the full enclosure removal of wood floor and underlayment in the 1957 Gymnasium/Stage and Wood Shop Area. The project also includes the removal of asbestos-containing pipe insulation, duct insulation, flooring, ceiling tile and ceiling tile adhesive that will be impacted by renovation activities.

Bidders must use the bid form supplied in the Project Manual. No oral, telegraphic or telephonic proposals or modifications will be considered. Submit with each bid, a certified check or acceptable bidders bond payable to Independent School District #14 in an amount equal to five percent (5%) of the total bid. The successful bidder will be required to furnish satisfactory Labor and Material Payment Bond and Performance Bond.

Bids may not be withdrawn within thirty (30) days after the scheduled time of the bid opening without the consent of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to accept any bid or to reject any or all bids, or parts of such bids, and waive informalities or irregularities in bidding.

The Owner requires Substantial Completion of the project on or before July 15, 2017.

Board of Education

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #14

Published in the

Columbia Hgt-Fridley Sun Focus

February 17, 24, 2017

651521