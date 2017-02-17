By Matthew Davis

Round two goes to Columbia Heights in a 56-49 victory over Fridley on Thursday, Feb. 9 as the Hylanders swept the season series.

Hylanders junior guard Deaundra Roberson led with 23 points as his boys basketball team built a 37-27 first half lead and held on from there. Wendell Matthews, a junior forward, added 19 points for the Hylanders. Columbia Heights’ Kadeem Thomas (15) drives the ball past a Fridley defender, in the Feb. 10 Heights vs. Fridley game. (Photo by Brian Flanery, Contributing Photographer)

“We played great team defense, we moved the ball well and had balanced scoring,” Hylanders coach Willie Braziel said.



Fridley mustered 22 points in the second half, which the Hylanders needed with only 19 points. For the game, no Tigers player hit 20. Senior guard Michael Crandall led the Tigers with 18 points, and senior guard Tirik Reeves added 14. They also had some help from junior forward Jerome Cunningham who had 10. All other Tigers players had three points or less apiece.



Columbia Heights found some more scoring outside of Roberson and Matthews with junior guard Quentin Hardrict, who had six points. Senior guard Airreon Austin chipped in four.

“We played well against Fridley [and] this was a section game for us,” Braziel said.



Columbia Heights (16-5, 7-2) improved to 4-0 against Section 4AAA opponents, the best record in the section. The Hylanders had quality wins among those four, including Fridley twice. The Hylanders handed Mahtomedi (18-1) its only loss and beat St. Anthony Village (15-6).



Columbia Heights has won nine-consecutive contests and trails DeLaSalle (17-2, 9-0) by two games in the Tri-Metro Conference West Division. The top two squads met on Tuesday, Feb. 14 after press deadlines.



Fridley (12-10, 4-5) has lost five of its past seven games and has tough road ahead. The Tigers faced Brooklyn Center (15-6, 6-2) on Feb. 14. The Tigers visit DeLaSalle on Friday at 7 p.m.

Columbia Heights’ Airreon Austin (22) and Fridley’s Nate Soto soar to the basket, in the Feb. 10 Heights vs. Fridley game. (Photo by Brian Flanery, Contributing Photographer)

Fridley hosts a non-conference game with River Falls, Wis. on Monday, Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. after that guantlet.



Despite the gauntlet wins Columbia Heights has, the Hylanders remained unranked in the top 10 Associated Press poll for Class AAA. Braziel noted that teams they’ve beaten such as Mahtomedi, Waconia and East Ridge have beaten ranked Class AAAA squads. For instance, East Ridge downed Wayzata and Cretin-Derham Hall.



“Some of the teams in the top ten do not play quality opponents,” Braziel said. “This needs to be called out.”



The Hylanders look to keep making their case on the court.



“We need to remain focused on the small things sharing the ball and playing team defense,” Braziel said.”We will get a high seed in the sections and make a run for state tournament. This is our team goal.”

< > Fridley’s Tirik Reeves (3) aims for the basket against Heights’ defender Quention Hardict, in the Feb. 10 Heights vs. Fridley game. (Photo by Brian Flanery, Contributing Photographer)

