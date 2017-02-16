VIDEO: Valentine’s Day Daddy Daughter Dance

The Mounds View Police Department hosted their first annual Father Daughter Dance

By Sarah Burghardt

Sun Focus Newspapers

Hundreds of daddies and daughters filled the decorated ballroom of the Mounds View Community Center and danced the night away at the first annual Father Daughter Dance on Valentine’s Day.



Mounds View Police Chief Nate Harder said the Father Daughter Dance is a kickoff to this year’s police department initiative theme.

“The theme this year is ‘strong families equals a strong community,’ and I can’t think of a better way to have kicked that outreach effort off than this tonight,” Harder said.



Families from across Ramsey County attended the dance, with nearly 300 total guests. Daddies and daughters were able to fill up on chicken nuggets and macaroni and cheese then spend the rest of their time dancing the night away.



Quantez Devine said that the dance is very special to him and his daughter Myauna as a first time bonding experience.



“We’ve never had a chance to attend a daddy daughter dance and I think this is one of the most memorable moments I will cherish with her,” Devine said. “It was a blessful opportunity.”



TeaJay Calaway said that it is very important for young girls to have a strong male role model in their lives.



“They need to know that they’re loved, otherwise they are going to go searching for the wrong things,” Calaway said. “But this is really beautiful.”

< > The girls showing their dads how to “whip and nay nay,” a dance move that many older fathers were unfamiliar with.

Contact Sarah Burghardt at [email protected]