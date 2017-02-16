Prom dress sale, donations wanted

Anoka County 4-H will host a sale of gently-used or new prom/formal dresses and accessories 4-9 p.m. March 17 and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. March 18 at the Bunker Hills Activities Center, 550 Bunker Lake Blvd. N.W., Andover.



More than a thousand garments in varying designs and colors, in all sizes, will be sold for $30 or less.



Only cash and checks will be accepted. All proceeds will support Anoka County 4-H Youth Leadership programs, scholarships and community service projects.



Anoka County 4-H is also collecting donations of used formal dresses, bags, shoes and jewelry. Bring donations to Anoka County 4-H Office during office hours from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at 550 Bunker Lake Blvd. N.W., Andover.



For more information, contact 763-755-1280.