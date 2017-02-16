Focus region calendar of events

Saturday, Feb. 18

HeightsNEXT meeting, 11:30-1 p.m. in the community room at Columbia Heights Library, 3939 Central Ave. NE, Columbia Heights.

HeightsNEXT is an informal group of Columbia Heights residents and stakeholders who wish to create a more welcoming, vibrant and sustainable community.

Coffee with a Cop, 10 a.m. at the Springbrook Nature Center, 100 85th Ave NW, Fridley.

Join your friends, neighbors, and local officers at Coffee with a Cop. This is a great opportunity to get to know the members of the Fridley police department, and enjoy a great cup of joe.

Sunday, Feb. 19

Pancake breakfast to support SACA, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 1555 40th Avenue NE, Columbia Heights.

Breakfast will include pancakes, sausage links and scrambled eggs. All proceeds will benefit Southern Anoka Community Assistance, a non-profit food shelf in Columbia Heights. Tickets are $5 for ages 13 and up, $3 for ages 12 and under, and $15 maximum per family. Each dollar donated can purchase about eight pounds of food for local families in need.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

11th Annual Columbia Heights Sister Cities International youth art exhibition, 7 p.m. at Murzyn Hall, 530 Mill St. NE, Columbia Heights.

Come enjoy a night of musical performances and artwork from local students. There will be open mic performances, an art exhibit, local judging, and treats. Winners will be announced at the exhibition. This community event is open to the public. For more information, contact the Rec. Dept. at 763-706-3733.

Hands only CPR training, 6 p.m. in the Cedar Room at Mounds View Community Center, 5394 Edgewood Dr, Mounds View.

The Mounds View Police Department is hosting a hands only CPR training class. Sign up with Officer Kirsten Heineman via phone or email at [email protected] or 763-717-4064 and give your name and phone number.

Coffee with a Cop, 6:30-8 p.m. at Community Grounds, 560 40th Ave. NE, Columbia Heights.

Join your friends, neighbors, and local officers at Coffee with a Cop. This is a great opportunity to get to know the members of your local police department, and enjoy a great cup of joe. There is a playroom available for kids, as well as cookies and hot cocoa.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Local author reading and book signing, 6:30 p.m. at Columbia Heights Public Library, 3939 Central Ave. NE, Columbia Heights.

Meet local mystery writer Midge Bubany, author of the Cal Sheehan Mysteries, set in Central Minnesota. Copies of her books will be available for purchase. Books include The Equalizer, Silver’s Bones, Crow Wing Dead.

Career Fair hosted by SACA Food Shelf, 2-6 p.m. at Murzyn Hall, 530 Mill Street NE, Columbia Heights.

SACA Food Shelf and Thrift Store is collaborating with the Twin Cities North Chamber of Commerce to match food shelf clients and the general public with employers that need to hire in 2017. This event is free to attend for both job seekers and potential employers.

Contact Dave Rudolph with questions at [email protected]

Immaculate Conception Catholic School “Leap Into Next Year!” Open House, 5-7 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic School, 4030 Jackson Street NE, Columbia Heights.

All residents are invited to tour the Preschool – Grade 8 school, meet teachers and current students’ families, as well as enjoy a complimentary meal. All are welcome at ICS. Fore more information, contact Mary Beth at 763-788-9062 or visit ICCSonline.org.

Friday, Feb. 24

Fish Fry, 5-7 p.m. at the Fridley VFW, 1040 Osborne Road, Fridley.

All you can eat fish, baked potato, cole slaw and bread. Cost is $10 per person.

Sunday, Feb. 26

Okee Dokee Brothers free concert, 2:30 p.m. at St. Charles Catholic School, 2727 Stinson Blvd., St. Anthony.

St. Charles Catholic School is hosting a free concert featuring the Okee Dokee Brothers, a bluegrass and American roots children’s music duo from Minneapolis.

Held in the gymnasium; no tickets needed. Doors open at 2:30 p.m., show starts at 3 p.m.

Visit online for more details: stchbschool.org.

Monday, Feb. 27

Red Cross Blood Drive, 1-6 p.m. at Fridley United Methodist Church, 680 Mississippi, Fridley.

Walk Ins are welcome but appointments are encouraged. The Red Cross now offers Rapid Pass so you can do the health questionnaire online the day of the drive to cut down your time at the drive even more. Just show your Rapid Pass confirmation on your smart phone or print the Rapid Pass verification and bring it to the drive. Call 1-800-Red-Cross with questions regarding donation or to schedule a donation. You may also schedule at redcrossblood.org.

Mercy Hospital-Unity Campus Open House, 5-7 p.m. at Mercy Hospital-Unity Campus, 550 Osborne Road, Fridley.

The public is invited to see the new state-of-the-art inpatient adult mental health care area and learn about all the hospital services available on campus. The new mental health unit features private rooms with individualized lighting, music and temperature controls, spacious lounges and an indoor recreation area. At the open house, the public has the opportunity to tour the new unit, which will not be possible after patients are present. The public can also visit displays and information tables to learn about all the other services on Unity campus. To attend, park in the front visitor’s parking lot and enter through to the main entrance.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

HeightsNEXT Movie Night, 6:30-9 p.m. at Columbia Heights Public Library, 3939 Central Ave. NE, Columbia Heights.

HeightsNEXT is hosting a movie night in the Columbia Heights Public Library community room and will be showing the documentary “Sustainable.” The documentary discusses agricultural issues of soil loss, water depletion, climate change and pesticide use, and the leaders preserving land for future generations. This is a free, family-friendly event. Donations will be accepted to cover the cost of public-viewing rights. Residents are also invited to bring a nonperishable food item for SACA.

More at www.facebook.com/HeightsNEXT.