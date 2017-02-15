Police reports from Columbia Heights from Jan. 25-Feb. 1

• Columbia Heights •
Theft, burglary
• Transaction card fraud was reported Jan. 25 on the 2200 block of 37th Avenue Northeast.
• Theft of a purse was reported Jan. 25 on the 4000 block of Central Avenue Northeast.
• Shoplifting was reported Jan. 26 on the 4900 block of University Avenue Northeast.
• Theft of a wallet was reported Jan. 26 on the 200 block of 40th Avenue Northeast.
• License plates were reported stolen Jan. 29 on the 4600 block of Jackson Street Northeast.
• Theft of a wallet was reported Jan. 30 on the 4200 block of 5th Street Northeast.
• Theft of a vehicle was reported Jan. 30 on the 900 block of 43 1/2 Avenue Northeast.
• Identity theft was reported Jan. 30 on the 4700 block of Central Avenue Northeast.
• A vehicle break-in was reported Jan. 30 on the 4300 block of 3rd Street Northeast.
• Shoplifting was reported Jan. 31 on the 4000 block of Central Avenue Northeast.
• Shoplifting was reported Feb. 1 on the 4200 block of Central Avenue Northeast.
• Shoplifting was reported Feb. 1 on the 4200 block of Central Avenue Northeast.
Driving under the influence
• A female driver was arrested for driving under the influence Jan. 28 at the intersection of 50th Avenue NE and Central Avenue Northeast.
Criminal property damage
• A hit-and-run crash was reported Jan. 26 on the 4200 block of Central Avenue Northeast.
• Tampering with a vehicle was reported Jan. 27 on the 4200 block of Reservoir Boulevard Northeast.
• Property damage was reported Jan. 27 on the 3900 block of Central Avenue Northeast.
• Theft from a vehicle was reported Jan. 28 on the 4600 block of Polk Street Northeast.
— Compiled by Sarah Burghardt, Sun Focus Newspapers