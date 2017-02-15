MOA charity event to support upcoming Brooklyn Center hospice center

The Mary Moon Foundation will sponsor the “Shoot for the Moon” event March 4 at the Mall of America. The Foundation was named in honor of Mary O’Keefe, who passed away at age 3 in 2009 after a battle with neuroblastoma. (Photo courtesy of the Mary Moon Foundation)

A special fundraiser at Mall of America will raise funds to help open a Brooklyn Center facility that will also be the Midwest’s first children’s hospice center.

“Shoot for the Moon,” a special charity event Saturday, March 4, hosted by the Mary Moon Foundation at Nickelodeon Universe at Mall of America, will contribute to the renovation and operation of nonprofit Crescent Cove’s upcoming children’s hospice home and family respite center in Brooklyn Center. The center will be the third such facility in the U.S. and the first in Minnesota and the Midwest. It is set to open its doors this fall.

The Minneapolis-based Crescent Cove recently purchased a 6,700-square-foot Brooklyn Center building at 4201 Bass Lake Road from North Memorial Medical Center, which previously used the building as an adult hospice center. The renovated children’s hospice center will accommodate up to six patients at any given time for around-the-clock care, as well as a suite to accommodate family and friends of the patient.

The event at Nickelodeon Universe will have all-day admission to the theme park, featured entertainment and a silent auction, with proceeds to be donated to Crescent Cove and Child-Family Life Services at the University of Minnesota’s Masonic Children’s Hospital. This will be the latest charity event hosted by the Mary Moon Foundation, which was established by Peter and Christine O’Keefe in honor of their daughter Mary, who passed away in 2009 at the age of three from neuroblastoma. They sought to raise awareness for the lack of children’s hospice centers in the country and will host “Shoot for the Moon” to help Crescent Cove in its mission.

“Pediatric end-of-life needs are unique and require different needs than adult hospice and respite care,” said Christine O’Keefe. “Mary still wanted to play, even on the day she passed away. Children have this innate need to learn and play even through sickness and failing health.”

“With the community’s support, we intend to close on the purchase of a hospice home on Twin Lakes in Brooklyn Center in mid-March,” said Crescent Cove Founder Katie Lindenfelser. “We will spend the next several months renovating so that it meets the needs of children and families, and we plan to open in the fall of 2017. The Mary Moon Foundation is helping us reach our goal to bring loving care and support to children and families.”

“Shoot for the Moon” is Saturday, March 4, with exclusive access rides for event-goers from 8-10 a.m. before they’re shared with the public until 9:30 p.m. The Mall of America is located at 60 East Broadway in Bloomington. For more information and ticket prices, visit marymoonfoundation.org.

